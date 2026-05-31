Jaslene Massey Smashes California State Record, Moves Into No. 2 All Time in U.S. High School History

The list of accomplishments for Aliso Niguel senior Jaslene Massey was already staggering entering the CIF State Championships. Alongside her hardwork and blood, sweat and tears put in with the help of ThrowHeat coach Mike O'Dell.

Now, she owns arguably the most impressive mark in California girls throwing history.

Massey unleashed a massive throw of 196 feet, 4 inches in the third round of the girls discus competition Saturday, breaking the long-standing California state record of 190'3" set by Anna Jelmini in 2009 (per calprepstrack). The throw immediately sent shockwaves through the track and field community and further cemented Massey's place among the greatest throwers the sport has ever seen. The previous state meet record was also owned by Jelmini with a mark of 186'9".

More importantly, the mark elevated Massey to No. 2 all time in U.S. high school history, trailing only national record-holder Shelbi Vaughan of Legacy High School (TX). Het mark is a NSAF in season record as Vaughn's mark was post high school season in the summer months.

For a state that has produced some of the nation's most accomplished throwers, including Jelmini, Stamatia Scarvelis and Alyssa Wilson, Massey's performance stands alone. No California girl had ever thrown farther.

The record-breaking toss was not a surprise to those who have followed her remarkable 2026 campaign.

Massey entered the postseason already carrying the nation's best mark in discus and had steadily hinted that a historic performance was coming. Earlier this year, she threw 188 feet in the discus, a mark that already ranked among the best in state history. She also dominated indoors, producing a throw of 54 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put at Nike Indoor Nationals, setting a California indoor record and moving into elite national company.

Saturday's performance represented the culmination of years of development and one of the most dominant throwing seasons ever produced by a California athlete.

What makes Massey's accomplishment even more impressive is her versatility. While many elite throwers specialize in either the shot put or discus, Massey has excelled in both. Her combination of strength, technical refinement and explosive athleticism has allowed her to become one of the rare athletes capable of competing for national-level marks across multiple disciplines.

The emotional reaction after the throw told the story.

Photos from the competition showed Massey celebrating with disbelief and excitement as she realized the magnitude of what she had accomplished. Moments like those are rare in track and field—a sport where athletes often spend years chasing a single breakthrough performance.

🚨STATE RECORD PENDING!🚨 Aliso Niguel senior Jaslene Massey unleashes a monstrous 196-04 in the girls discus throw in the third round that shelves the old state record by Anna Jelmini! 📸: @dylanstw__ pic.twitter.com/vgC5xFEStr — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) May 31, 2026

The throw also places Massey in rare historical territory.

Only one high school girl in U.S. history has ever thrown farther. Every other legendary name in the event now sits behind her on the all-time list.

With the state title, a California record and the No. 2 mark in American prep history now attached to her name, Massey has already secured her place among the sport's all-time greats. Yet given the trajectory of her season and the consistency she has displayed throughout the year, it is fair to wonder whether even bigger marks remain possible.

For now, however, California track and field has a new queen of the discus ring.

And with one monster throw measuring 196'4", Jaslene Massey didn't just break a record she sets the stage as she will embark on the next evolution of her career at Oregon, and one day the Olympics.