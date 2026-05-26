Vote: Who is the Southern California Girls High School Athlete of the Week? - May 26, 2026

The high school playoff season is in full swing for softball and track and field athletes in Southern California. It is now time to vote for the High School on SI athlete of the week for the southern region.

Here are 10 nominees from track and field and softball games played across all nine divisions from May 16-24. Now it's your turn to vote for the standout among the rest of the athletes.

Voting will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week's Southern California High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

How do you nominate an athlete? Email Edith Noriega at noriega0101@gmail.com

Rylee Thurmond, La Mirada

Thurmond, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead La Mirada to a 5-1 win over La Habra in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 softball semifinals.

AB Hernandez, Jurupa Valley (track)

Hernandez, a transgender track athlete, took first in the high jump in 5 feet, 8 inches, long jump with a leap of 20-4.75 and triple jump with 41.725 at the CIF SS Division 3 championships on May 16. She repeated as a CIF SS champion in the long and triple jump.

Mia Camacho, Whittier Christian

Camacho, a junior, went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one home run and three runs scored, lifting Whittier Christian past St. Paul 11-8 in the CIF SS Division 2 softball semifinals.

Saniah Varnado, Wilson (track)

Varnado won the 300 hurdles title in 41.53 seconds, finished second in the 400-meter (52.50) and sixth in the 100 hurdles at the CIF SS Masters Meet on May 23 at Moorpark High School. She helped Wilson's 4x400 relay team to a title in 3:33.83.

Destinee Herrera, Oxnard

Herrera, a sophomore, tossed a four-hit shutout as the Oxnard Yellowjackets defeated host Monrovia 1-0 in the CIF SS Division 4 softball semifinals.

Braelyn Combe, Santiago Corona (track)

Combe won titles in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:43.03 and 800-meter in 2:06.04 at the CIF SS Masters Meet on May 23 at Moorpark High School. She also helped Santiago's 4x800 relay team to a title in 9:04.39.

Lila Morris, Riverside Prep

Morris, a freshman, struck out 15 batters in nine innings, leading the Riverside Prep Silver Knights to a 4-2 victory over Dos Pueblos in the CIF SS Division 3 softball semifinals.

Jaslene Massey (track)

Massey won the discus (165-10) and shot put (49) titles at the CIF SS Master Meet on May 23 at Moorpark High School.

Alyssa Arredondo, San Bernardino

Arredondo, a sophomore, went 3-for-6 with eight RBIs, two doubles, one triple and two runs scored in San Bernardino's explosive 25-3 win over Workman in the CIF SS Division 8 softball semifinals.

Malia Strange, Shadow Hills (track)

Strange, a junior finished second in the triple jump, leaping to a distance of 39-03.75 at the CIF SS Masters Meet on May 23 at Moorpark High School. She finished 12th in the long jump (17-10) and 18th in the 100-meter hurdles (15.33)

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.