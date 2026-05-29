The day of the state competition is upon us. The many hours of hard work and sacrifice are set to pay off for some and leave others wondering what went wrong. The state meet provides the ultimate showcase for California high school track athletes, both Northern and Southern, at the top of their game. But which ones will fulfill their ultimate destiny, and which will falter? Let’s take a look at the ones who should succeed.

The first athletes that come to mind are the Servite sprinters. Sophomores Jace and Jorden Wells, Kamil Pelovello, and junior Benjamin Harris stand poised to break the state meet record of 40.24 set by Hawthorne in 1989. Keep in mind that this team has already run 39.70 (a California state record) at Arcadia earlier this year. One would expect the 37-year-old record to fall. Led by their 4x100 relay, Servite also stands poised to win the team title again. (video of their 39.82 (CA record at the time below)

On the women’s side, Long Beach Wilson has a strong chance to win the state title. Led by a 4x400 relay team that has already run 3:33.83, they also have athletes competing in a number of different events, including Saniah Varnado and Clara Adams, both of whom are favorites in their individual events. If all goes right for Wilson, they could be hoisting the trophy above their heads late Saturday night.

In the individual events, Aliso Niguel’s Jaslene Massey is having a phenomenal year. She has thrown 53'2" in the shot put (just under her lifetime best of 54'2.75") and has launched the discus out to 188'7". Not to mention that she has a seasonal best of 17'2" in the long jump this year (not that she will be competing in the long jump at state; I just wanted to point out what a talented athlete she is). If she has the type of day she is capable of, she should emerge victorious.

In the boys’ 110m hurdles, Jasir Fontenot should be able to put up a good time and challenge for the state championship. After all, he won the championship and broke the state meet record in his freshman year. So far this year, he has run 13.77, which currently ranks him fifth in the state.

The boys’ high jump will be another area of interest at the meet. Last week, I wrote about Joshua Harel's massive clearance at 7'1". If he can put up a repeat performance, or anything close to it, he could walk away with a state title in hand. Challenging him for the top spot, however, are Dean Guzman and Naryan Banerjee, who have jumped 7'0" and 6'10", respectively.

Rounding out some of the running events is the boys’ 800m, which may turn out to be one of the most competitive races in recent history. In this competition are Josiah Bowman, Lucas Alberts, Alden Morales, Hugh Heyer, and Ryan Burger, whose times range from 1:49.54 to 1:50.24. If they are all up for it, we could see an incredible finish to determine the winner.

The state meet is always a high point for track and field enthusiasts, and this year is shaping up to be no different. So, here’s to fast times and few injuries.