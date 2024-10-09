LA Rams 2024 All-Star football, girls' flag game; San Fernando Valley/Ventura vs. San Gabriel Valley/Pasadena
The Los Angeles Rams have been a leader in community engagement since coming back to LA.
Another indication of that will come to life when the Rams host a 2024 senior All-Star high school football game and an All-Star senior girls' flag football game on Saturday, December 21 at Simi Valley High.
The girls' flag game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the tackle game is set for 6 p.m. There will also be an All-Star marching band halftime show.
The teams will be split by territory, so to speak. One team will represent standout seniors from the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County areas and the other will be senior standouts from the San Gabriel Valley and Pasadena areas.
Entry for the game is $10.
More information for this game will be revealed in the coming weeks. But the time, date and location is set.
