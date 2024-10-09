High School

LA Rams 2024 All-Star football, girls' flag game; San Fernando Valley/Ventura vs. San Gabriel Valley/Pasadena

A high school football senior all-star game is set for December, creating teams from the San Fernando Valley, Ventura County, San Gabriel Valley and Pasadena areas.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal is taken out of bounds by Thousand Oaks' Preston Handler during the first quarter of the teams' CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Newbury Park High. Newbury Park won 22-19.
Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal is taken out of bounds by Thousand Oaks' Preston Handler during the first quarter of the teams' CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Newbury Park High. Newbury Park won 22-19. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams have been a leader in community engagement since coming back to LA.

Another indication of that will come to life when the Rams host a 2024 senior All-Star high school football game and an All-Star senior girls' flag football game on Saturday, December 21 at Simi Valley High.

The girls' flag game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the tackle game is set for 6 p.m. There will also be an All-Star marching band halftime show.

The teams will be split by territory, so to speak. One team will represent standout seniors from the San Fernando Valley and Ventura County areas and the other will be senior standouts from the San Gabriel Valley and Pasadena areas.

Entry for the game is $10.

More information for this game will be revealed in the coming weeks. But the time, date and location is set.

LA Rams will host the 2024 senior all-star football game on December 21 at Simi Valley.
LA Rams will host the 2024 senior all-star football game between the San Fernando Valley/Ventura County areas and the San Gabriel Valley/Pasadena areas on December 21 at Simi Valley. / ---

