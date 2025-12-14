Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 15 (Bet Rams to Cruise Past Lions)
We have a loaded slate of NFL games on top for today and many of them will have a significant impact on the playoff picture. It's time to sit back, find a spot on the couch, and place a few bets for today's action.
If you want my favorite plays for today, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.
Best NFL Bets Today for Week 15
- Browns +320 vs. Bears
- Commanders vs. Giants OVER 46.5 (-105)
- Rams -5.5 (-118) vs. Lions
Browns vs. Bears Prediction
In this week's edition of the SI upset picks round table, I wrote about why I think the Browns are worth a bet to upset the Bears:
Of course, last week I finally got off my "Bears are frauds" belief, and that was finally the week they didn't win or cover. It's time to revert to my original belief that this Bears team isn't good. The Bears still rank 20th in total DVOA and 24th in net yards per play.
The Browns are more feisty than you might think. Their defense continues to be a top-five unit, and Shedeur Sanders has played far better than people expected. He's coming off a performance where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns last week. He can do some damage against the Bears' defense, which ranks 26th in opponent success rate.
Pick: Browns +320
Commanders vs. Giants Prediction
There's no need to overthink this game. This NFC East battle is a matchup between two of the worst defenses the NFL has to offer. The Commanders and Giants rank 30th and 31st in opponent EPA per play. 28th and 29th in opponent success rate, and 29th and 31st in opponent yards per play.
Don't let Jayden Daniels' injury scare you away from betting the OVER in this game. Marcus Mariota has been the more effective quarterback between the two players almost all season long. That, paired with Jaxson Dart, who's in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year, leads me to believe this will be a relatively high-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 46.5 (-105)
Lions vs. Rams Prediction
The betting odds don't lie. The Rams are significant Super Bowl favorites for good reason, and they stand head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL. They rank first in offensive DVOA and third in defensive DVOA. While the Lions are also arguably better than their record, it's going to be hard for them to make up for the plethora of injuries they're dealing with.
Both of their starting safeties are likely out for this game, along with their No. 1 cornerback and a few other defensive pieces. That's bad news for them when their job is to try to stop the MVP favorite, Matthew Stafford. The Rams offense will rack up points, and their defense will do enough to keep the Rams in check. I'll lay the points with Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams -5.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
