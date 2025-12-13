High School

Live game update: CIF D1-A championship, Central East versus Pacifica-Oxnard

Two teams that fell just short last year battle in what promises to be a high-scoring affair at Saddleback College

Mitch Stephens

Fleet Central East wide receiver Xavior Jones salutes after scoring on a 52-yard reverse in the second quarter of his team's 55-36 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship win at Pittsburg on Dec. 6. The Bengals tangle with Pacifica Oxnard in the CIF State Division 1-A title game on Saturday.
Fleet Central East wide receiver Xavior Jones salutes after scoring on a 52-yard reverse in the second quarter of his team's 55-36 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship win at Pittsburg on Dec. 6. The Bengals tangle with Pacifica Oxnard in the CIF State Division 1-A title game on Saturday. / Photo by Dennis Lee

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Welcome to the 2025 CIF State Championships from Saddleback College.

This is the second game from Saturday, pitting a pair of teams that lost in last season's state finals. Come back at 3:30 p.m. game time and enjoy the live game updates with live tweets, video and afterward summary, quotes and states.

3:30 p.m. —  Division 1-A, Central East (13-1) vs. Pacifica-Oxnard (15-0)

Section: Central East (Central), Pacifica-Oxnard (Southern)
State record: Central East 1-1, Pacifica-Oxnard 1-1
Win streaks: Central East 12, Pacifica-Oxnard 15
Famous alums: CE — Xavier Worthy (NFL receiver), Jaylon Johnson (CB), Tom Goodwin (MLB player, coach); Pacifica — Victor Ortiz (boxer), Nohl Williams (football), Miguel Angel Garcia Cortez (boxer).


Top players: CE — RB-DB Brandon Smith (Arizona commit is state POY finalist, 2,047 yards rushing, 29 TDs), QB Jelani Dippel (233-369, 4,297 yards, 56 TDs), WR Bayon Harris (75, 1,595, 25). Pacifica — QB Taylor Lee (223-336, 3,742 yards, 51 TDs, 353 yards rushing, 5 more TDs), WR Allijah Royster (61, 887, 14), LB-RB Isaiah Phelps (14.6 tackles per game, 851 yards rushing, 9 TDs). 

LIVE UPDATES

1ST QUARTER

2ND QUARTER

3RD QUARTER

4TH QUARTER

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps.

