Live game update: CIF D1-A championship, Central East versus Pacifica-Oxnard
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Welcome to the 2025 CIF State Championships from Saddleback College.
This is the second game from Saturday, pitting a pair of teams that lost in last season's state finals. Come back at 3:30 p.m. game time and enjoy the live game updates with live tweets, video and afterward summary, quotes and states.
3:30 p.m. — Division 1-A, Central East (13-1) vs. Pacifica-Oxnard (15-0)
Section: Central East (Central), Pacifica-Oxnard (Southern)
State record: Central East 1-1, Pacifica-Oxnard 1-1
Win streaks: Central East 12, Pacifica-Oxnard 15
Famous alums: CE — Xavier Worthy (NFL receiver), Jaylon Johnson (CB), Tom Goodwin (MLB player, coach); Pacifica — Victor Ortiz (boxer), Nohl Williams (football), Miguel Angel Garcia Cortez (boxer).
Top players: CE — RB-DB Brandon Smith (Arizona commit is state POY finalist, 2,047 yards rushing, 29 TDs), QB Jelani Dippel (233-369, 4,297 yards, 56 TDs), WR Bayon Harris (75, 1,595, 25). Pacifica — QB Taylor Lee (223-336, 3,742 yards, 51 TDs, 353 yards rushing, 5 more TDs), WR Allijah Royster (61, 887, 14), LB-RB Isaiah Phelps (14.6 tackles per game, 851 yards rushing, 9 TDs).