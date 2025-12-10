California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 9, 2025
The last week is upon us. As far as the California High School football season anyway.
There will be 15 games played between regional champions of the North and South Friday and Saturday (Dec. 12-13) at Saddleback College, Buena Park High School Stadium or Fullerton Union High School District Stadium.
The following rankings, at this point, don't really matter. All the these 30 teams care about is they made it to the final game.
Because they were both off due to their top seeding in each region, Santa Margarita and De La Salle remain at No. 1 and 2 in the rankings. The Eagles and Spartans face off 8 p.m. at Saddleback.
CALIFORNIA’S TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (DEC. 9, 2025)
No. 1 Santa Margarita (10-3, LW #1)
Last week: idle
Next: Saturday vs. De La Salle at Saddleback College
2. De La Salle (12-0, LW #2)
Last week: Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
No. 3 Corona Centennial (11-2, LW rank #3)
Season over
4. Mater Dei (8-3, LW #4)
Season over
5. Sierra Canyon (10-1, LW #5)
Season over
6. St. John Bosco (9-2, LW #6)
Season over
7. Mission Viejo (9-2, LW #7)
Season over
8. Folsom (13-1, LW #8)
Last week: Riordan, 42-38
Next: Friday vs. Cathedral Catholic
9. Cathedral Catholic (13-2, LW #13)
Last week: Beat Los Alamitos, 42-21
Next: Friday vs. Folsom
10. Los Alamitos (12-3, LW #9)
Last week: Lost to Cathedral Catholic, 42-21
Season over
11. Oxnard Pacifica (15-0, LW #16)
Last week: Beat Granite Hills, 42-35
Next: Saturday vs. Central East
12. Central East (13-1, LW #18)
Last week: Beat Pittsburg, 55-36
Next: Saturday vs. Oxnard Pacifica
13. Riordan (12-1, LW #10)
Last week: Lost to Folsom, 42-38
Season over
14. Orange Lutheran (3-9, LW #11)
Season over
15. Servite (6-5, LW #12)
Season over
16. Pittsburg (12-3, LW #14)
Last week: Lost to Central East, 55-36
Season over
17. San Clemente (9-5, LW #13)
Season over
18. Carlsbad (10-2, LW #17)
Season over
19. St. Mary’s-Stockton (121-2, LW 24)
Last week: Beat Serra, 31-24
Next: Friday vs. Bakersfield Christian
20. Bakersfield Christian (13-0, NR)
Last week: Beat La Habra, 24-21
Next: Friday vs. St. Mary's
21. Granite Hills (10-5, LW 19)
Last week: Lost to Oxnard Pacifica, 35-28
Season over
22. Lincoln-San Diego (10-3, LW #20)
Season over
23. Leuzinger (10-2, LW #21)
Season over
24. Murrieta Valley (9-4, LW #22)
Season over
25. Oak Ridge (9-4, LW 25)
Season over