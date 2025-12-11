Santa Margarita, Pacifica, Rio Hondo Prep headline CIF State football championships
There are 15 CIF State high school football finals slated for Friday and Saturday. All will be played at each of the following three sites: Buena Park High School Stadium (BPHS), Fullerton Union High School District Stadium (FUHSDS), and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
CIF STATE FINAL INFO: Matchups, location, times (also below)
Eight teams are from the CIF Southern Section are competing for a CIF State crown: Santa Magarita, Pacifica/Oxnard, Rio Hondo Prep. Ventura, Barstow, Beckman, Woodbridge and South El Monte.
CIF STATE PREVIEWS: All-time records, notable alumni
Each team has marched a great journey. Each team has great players and storylines, but the three programs that seem to enter the weekend with the most buzz are Santa Margarita, Oxnard/Pacifica, and Rio Hondo Prep.
Here are quick previews for each of those three games:
OPEN DIVISION
De La Salle (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3), Sat. 8 p.m. at Saddleback College
It's almost hard to believe that Santa Margarita has reached this point under new coach Carson Palmer. The standout alum, former Heisman Trophy winner, former Pro Bowl NFL quarterback seemingly drops out of the sky and leads the Eagles to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.
When Palmer lifted the CIF plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.
Santa Margarita beat Mater Dei, beat Corona Centennial twice, was gifted a nonchalant semifinal after Orange Lutheran stunned St. John Bosco in the opening round of the playoffs — and now as if the storyline can't get any better — the final hurdle is De La Salle, the most storied high school football program in America.
Santa Margarita has a stout defense with an all-world offensive player in Trent Mosley. De La Salle is led by ultra-athlete Jaden Jefferson, two-way lineman Mya Telone, Duece Jones-Drew, and tight end Landon Cook. QB Brayden Knight is pretty good, too.
This Santa Margarita team is the team of destiny, and it's only year one.
DIVISION 1–A
Fresno Central East (13-1) vs. Oxnard/Pacifica (15-0), Sat. 3 p.m. at Saddleback College
Whatever the over/under is on this game ... take the over. The printer for the box score might run out of ink because these teams love to score points.
Just one loss between the two. Pacifica QB Tayler Lee has tossed for 4,297 yards and 56 TDs while Isaiah Phelps has nine rushing TDs despite being a primary linebacker who averages almost 15 tackles a game.
Central East is loaded. Running back Brandon Smith has amassed more than 2,000 yards rushing and 29 TDs. QB Jelani Dippel has 56 TD tosses. Wideout Bayon Harris is up to 1,595 yards receiving with 25 TDs.
This game will have fireworks.
DIVISION 2-A
Sonora (14-0) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (15-0), Sat. 11:30 a.m. at Saddleback College
This three-year run could be a movie. It's been written and talked about at nauseum. It all comes down to one game this weekend. Rio Hondo Prep with just 82 boys has a chance to put a pretty bow on this remarkable run with a CIF State title after falling short to Vanden in last year's state championship game in overtime.
HSratings predicts Sonora is going to win the game, but that's not new to Rio Hondo Prep, which beat Redondo Union in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 final. Not many picked the Kares to win, especially without star running back Noah Penunuri (ankle). But they did anyway, and in convincing fashion, 29-7.
This team doesn't run out of gas. And if they lose Saturday, it won't be because of an empty gas tank, it will be because Sonora is a quality opponent that is balanced with QB Eli Ingalls (thrown for 1,087 yards, rushed for 727, accounted for 33 touchdowns) and RB Cash Byington (1,132 rushing yards, 16 TDs).
Rio Hondo Prep has turned to junior Christian Lee, who has scored five touchdowns in the last two games for coach Mark Carson.
CIF STATE CHAMPION MATCHUPS, SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
De La Salle (12-0) vs. Santa Margarita (10-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 1–AA
Folsom (13-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic (11-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 1–A
Central East, Fresno (13-1) vs. Pacifica, Oxnard (15-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 2–AA
St. Mary’s, Stockton (12-2) vs. Bakersfield Christian (13-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 2–A
Sonora (14-0) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (15-0) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Saddleback College
DIVISION 3–AA
St. Ignatius, S.F. (8-6) vs. Ventura (13-2) on Friday at 8 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 3–A
McClymonds, Oakland (11-2) vs. RF Kennedy, Delano (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 4–AA
Sutter (13-1) vs. Barstow (11-3) on Friday at 8 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 4–A
El Cerrito (12-2) vs. Beckman, Irvine (12-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 5–AA
Bishop O’Dowd, Oakland (10-4) vs. Christian, El Cajon (8-7) on Friday at 4 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 5–A
Calaveras, San Andreas (12-2) vs. Bishop Union (12-3) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 6–AA
Lincoln, San Jose (11-3) vs. Valley Center (8-6) on Friday at 4 p.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 6–A
Winters (13-1) vs. Morse, San Diego (10-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at BPHS
DIVISION 7–AA
Redding Christian, Palo Cedro (14-0) vs. Woodbridge, Irvine (7-8) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at FUHSDS
DIVISION 7–A
Balboa, San Francisco (11-2) vs. South El Monte (11-4) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at BPHS
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for the 2025 CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games are available online only through
CIF’s online ticketing partner, GoFan.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: