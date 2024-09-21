Live score updates: Pittsburg at St. John Bosco in California high school football
It was a dream weekend for the St. John Bosco Braves last weekend, making its first regular-season trip to Northern California with a resounding 56-16 win at San Mateo Serra.
The Braves used a quick strike attack with three touchdown plays going over 60 yards while rolling to their fourth straight win on the season against the three-time defending Northern California Open Division representatives.
Now another Northern California juggernaut, Pittsburg, hopes to take down the nation's second ranked team in a Friday matchup at Bosco's Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower.
Bosco, which got a big game from junior quarterback Matai Fuiava (three TD passes last week), also got a 62-yard touchdown run by speedy tailback Malik Allen, a 65-yard reception by Carson Clark and an 88-yard interception return from linebacker Cole Clifton.
Pittsburg (3-0) also had a big offensive showing last week, matching the Braves with eight touchdowns in a 56-42 win over Riordan. Washington State-bound back Jamar Searcy scored four touchdowns while rushing for more than 150 yards.
This is the first meeting between the two teams.
1ST QUARTER
