High School

Live score updates: St. John Bosco plays San Mateo Serra in California high school football showdown

The Braves beat Serra 45-0 in 2022 California Interscholastic Federation Open Division title game, hope to build off their 3-0 start

Mitch Stephens

St. John Bosco (blue) beat San Mateo Serra 45-0 in this 2022 CIF State Open Division game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The teams meet again in a nonleague Saturday in San Mateo.
St. John Bosco (blue) beat San Mateo Serra 45-0 in this 2022 CIF State Open Division game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The teams meet again in a nonleague Saturday in San Mateo. / Photo: Joe Bergman

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA — The stakes aren't nearly so high, but there is still vast interest in Saturday's California showdown between Southern and Northern California high school football game.

St. John Bosco, the nation's No. 2 team according to SBLive, seeks its fourth straight win when it visits San Mateo Serra in a rematch of the 2022 CIF State Open Division title game.

The Braves won that game 45-0 in the only other time the teams have met and Serra, with 18 new starters off last year's team, are hoping for a different result.

AT A GLANCE: St. John Bosco at Serra

Serra (1-1) opened the season with an inspiring 22-21 opening-game win at Folsom, then the state's No. 3 team, but then was humbled ina 39-10 loss at De La Salle. This is the Padres final game before opening West Catholic Athletic League play in two weeks.

St. John Bosco is already battle tested with a win in Florida over nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna, 34-27, before wins over a West Texas squad Eastwood (71-14) and last week 38-28, over Sierra Canyon.

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE CALIFORNIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SOUTHERN SECTION SCORES | SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION SCORES

LOS ANGELES SECTION SCORES | SAN DIEGO SECTION SCORES

CENTRAL SECTION SCORES | CENTRAL COAST SECTION SCORES

NORTH COAST SECTION SCORES | NORTHERN SECTION SCORES

OAKLAND SECTION SCORES | SAN FRANCISCO SECTION SCORES

Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT

(Refresh for the latest updates)

Published
Mitch Stephens

MITCH STEPHENS