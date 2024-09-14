Live score updates: St. John Bosco plays San Mateo Serra in California high school football showdown
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA — The stakes aren't nearly so high, but there is still vast interest in Saturday's California showdown between Southern and Northern California high school football game.
St. John Bosco, the nation's No. 2 team according to SBLive, seeks its fourth straight win when it visits San Mateo Serra in a rematch of the 2022 CIF State Open Division title game.
The Braves won that game 45-0 in the only other time the teams have met and Serra, with 18 new starters off last year's team, are hoping for a different result.
AT A GLANCE: St. John Bosco at Serra
Serra (1-1) opened the season with an inspiring 22-21 opening-game win at Folsom, then the state's No. 3 team, but then was humbled ina 39-10 loss at De La Salle. This is the Padres final game before opening West Catholic Athletic League play in two weeks.
St. John Bosco is already battle tested with a win in Florida over nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna, 34-27, before wins over a West Texas squad Eastwood (71-14) and last week 38-28, over Sierra Canyon.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT
