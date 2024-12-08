Live score updates: St. Ignatius vs. Central in California high school football regional final (12/7/2024)
Good things happen for teams who wait.
St. Ignatius and Central of Fresno, which meets Saturday for the CIF Northern California Regional Division 1-A championship, both had a week off after winning section championships the week before.
The Wildcats won the Central Coast Section Open title Nov. 22 with 10-7 win over St. Francis. St. Ignatius is led by senior running back Jarious Hogan (1,061 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns) and QB Soren Hummel on offense, but its the defense which carries the Wildcats thanks to senior LBs Sui Gallegos-Hunkin and Daniel Leupold.
GAME PREVIEW: St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2)
Central was a surprise D1 champion out of the Central Section behind a throng of underclass athletes including sophomore QB Jelani Dippel (3,070 yards passing, 38 TDs) and one of the top junior athletes in the state Brandon Smith (1,638 yards rushing, 22 TDs, 59 tackles).
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
St. Ignatius at Fresno Central California High School Football NorCal Regional final: Live score updates
FIRST QUARTER
CENTRAL TOUCHDOWN! The Grizzlies strike first after three possessions. Brandon Smith 1-yard TD. Central 6, St. Ignatius 0. 1:00 1Q.
CENTRAL, SMITH AGAIN! Brandon Smith has been regarded as one of the most versatile and outstanding juniors in the country. He just proved it again, picking up a fumble and rambling 51 yards for a touchdown. Central 13, St. Ignatius 0. :35 1Q.
2ND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN CENTRAL: Brandon Smith again! His 23-yard run gives Central commanding lead early in the third quarter. Smith's third touchdown of the game. Central 20, St. Ignatius 0. 10:15 2Q.
TOUCHDOWN ST. IGNATIUS! Jarious Hogan finishes off nice drive with 7-yard touchdown run. Midway. Central 26, St. Ignatius 7. 6:15 2Q.
SMITH, CENTRAL AGAIN! Making a case for Smith as state POY with fourth touchdown. A 3-yard run, gives Central a 26-7 lead 1:00 2Q.
FIELD GOAL ST. IGNATIUS! On last play of the first half, Odhran Kenny boots 22-yard field goal. Big lift for Wildcats heading into halftime. Central 26, St. Ignatius 10
HALFTIME: Central 26, St. Ignatius 10