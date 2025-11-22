Live update summary: De La Salle wins 33rd straight North Coast Section title (Nov. 21, 2025)
It's been since 1991 since De La Salle's juggernaut football team lost to North Coast Section team, a span of 283 games (282-0-1), 32 have been championship games.
The Spartans go for numbers 284 and 33 in Friday's Open Division title game at Diablo Valley College as the Spartans (11-0), the state's No. 4 team according to High School On SI, takes on No. 17 Pittsburg (10-1).
The loser of this game advances to the Division I championship game next week against the winner of Cardinal Newman versus Acalanes.
Pittsburg gave De La Salle all it could handle in last year's title game under pouring rain, also at DVC. De La Salle won the game 10-7, its 32nd straight NCS crown, but then lost two weeks later to Mater Dei in the state Open Division title game.
Pittsburg advanced to the Division I title game last season and won its fourth straight championship.
LIVE UPDATES
FIRST QUARTER
* Pittsburg misses short field goal. After a De La Salle three and out, the Pirates missed a 32-yard field goal.
Touchdown De La Salle. A 49-yard scamper from Jaden Jefferson set up a 26-yard touchdown burst by Brady Smith giving De La Salle a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Pittsburg turns ball over on downs. Pirates motor right down field again, only on 4th-and-goal from the 5, a 4-yard pass from Jones to Mosley is one yard short of touchdown. De La Salle takes over on downs.
SECOND QUARTER
Touchdown run. The Pirates drive right down field, capped by a touchdown run by Siotame Finau tying the game at 7-7 with 8:15 left in second quarter.
De La Salle touchdown. Brayden Knight with spectacular 47-yard touchdown scamper after an inside handoff fake. Knight was caught at the 10-yard-line but held off the defender and was tackle halfway into the end zone. De La Salle 14, Pittsburg 7.
Pittsburg touchdown: Javale Jones with beautiful 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Ward. 4:55 2Q. Great drive keyed by 22-yard completion from Jones to Mosley on fourth down. De La Salle 14, Pittsburg 14.
De La Salle touchdown. Takes two plays, Jaden Jefferson 50-yard touchdown sprint, Spartans back up by a touchdown. De La Salle 21, Pittsburg 14.
Halftime score/stats: According to Damin Esper of DeLaSalleSportsTV, Pittsburg with 295 yards of offense compared to 253 for De La Salle. No one has moved the ball like this against the Spartans. Jones is 17 of 27 for 217 yards and one TD. Jefferson has six carried for 116 yards and Smith 7 carries for 69 yards for De La Salle. Mosley, the Arizona State bound receiver, has 5 catches for 64 yards, Ward 4 for 58. Great half. De La Salle 21, Pittsburg 14.
THIRD QUARTER
Pittsburg FG: The Pirates pick up where they left off in first half, drive 74 yards, but have to settle for a FG, a 24-yarder by Luis Rodriguez. More importantly they chew up half the quarter time wise. De La Salle 21, Pittsburg 17. 5:15 3Q.
Fumble De La Salle: Smith never gets clean exchange. Fumbles. Pittsburg recovers near midfield.
FG fails: A second chip shot FG misses, this one from 33-yards that clanks off left upright. A sack by Bubba Vargas forces the FG try.
FOURTH QUARTER
DE LA SALLE FG: Justin Uribarri 22-yard FG. 7:11 left. Big catch by Jefferson for 41 yards and 20-yard run by Knight sets up FG. De La Salle 24, Pittsburg 17 7:11 4Q
DE LA SALLE STOP: On 4th-and-1 from own 44, Pittsburg stopped short on Jones keeper. De La Salle takes over at 44. 2:44 remaining. De La Salle 24, Pittsburg 17 2:44
JONES-DREW FIRST DOWN: On 3rd-and-15, Duece Jones-Drew goes for 17 yards to clinch win. Three knees and De La Salle will win 33rd straight title.
FINAL SCORE: De La Salle 24, Pittsburg 17