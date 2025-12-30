Top California QB Jaden Jefferson transfers to Corona Centennial during winter break
Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan has his next signal caller for the 2026 season.
Standout 2027 quarterback Jaden Jefferson has checked out of Cathedral High in Los Angeles and is officially enrolled at powerhouse Corona Centennial for the spring semester, according to a source close to the situation.
Centennial resumes class January 12.
Jefferson is a 3-star rated QB currently committed to Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.com. He threw for 3,348 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior this past fall with just three interceptions on 301 pass attempts. The dual-threat righty completed 69% of his throws.
Jefferson also led the Phantoms in rushing with 640 yards and 13 scores in 12 games.
The 5-foot-10 junior has been a varsity QB since he was a freshman at Cathedral. He's totaled an impressive 84 touchdown passes and 7,672 yards in three seasons while committing just 14 interceptions. His career completion percentage is 68% and averages 232 yards per game.
Logan will see Jefferson replace senior QB Dominic Catalano, who had a magical season under center, throwing for 2,253 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl. Catalano will always be remembered for being the quarterback that beat Mater Dei twice in the same season.
Corona Centennial is coming off an impressive 11-2 record this past 2025 campaign, including an unbeaten record at home (8-0). The Huskies lost in the Division 1 final to Santa Margarita 42-7 on November 28.
MORE TRANSFERS COMING ...
Word on the street is Centennial is expecting more transfers at the semester break. Jefferson's teammate Quinten Hale is expected to check into Centennial, too. Hale is one of California's best wide receivers at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He tallied 872 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in 2025 on 62 catches in 11 games.
Two Mater Dei players in the 2028 class are expected to enroll during winter break, too. Defensive lineman Kye Duval and linebacker Harvey Millan. Another defensive lineman from Roy High in Utah, Madden Lima, came to the school mid fall semester, but is expected to be an immediate impact as a sophomore in 2026.
