Los Angeles fires, wind cancel high school sporting events; evacuations, tactical alert issued
More than 770 acres have burned due to a brush fire in Pacific Palisades, an affluent suburb of Los Angeles County that's just a few miles from the California coast.
The fire and wind have caused high schools to cancel sporting events Tuesday, mostly basketball and soccer games.
The national weather service said to anticipate winds as high as 50-80 miles per hour. The City of Los Angeles is on Tactical Alert, according to LAPD Central Division's post on X/Twitter.
Windward was set to host Campbell Hall in a Gold Coast League boys basketball showdown, but Windward coach DJ Gay told High School on SI the game will not be played due to the nearby fire and traffic. Gay said they'll hope to play the game Wednesday night.
Crossroads and Brentwood High Schools also canceled their games against Viewpoint.
Brentwood girls basketball coach Charles Solomon posted a photo of smoke from the Palisades fire from the school campus.
The fire has forced residents to evacuate their homes. The smoke from the fire can be seen from the north side of the San Fernando Valley and beyond. The high winds throughout Southern California aren't helping, either. The national weather service issued a warning to Los Angeles residents that a windstorm was expected to hit SoCal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Simi Valley High canceled its basketball and soccer games against Oak Park due to the concern over high winds on the road.
"Our district does not want people traveling in the wind," Simi Valley athletic director Joelle Cardona said.
Moorpark has canceled its boys and girls soccer matches against Camarillo.
Thousand Oaks has canceled their boys hoops and soccer games at home against Oaks Christian.
