Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 220 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mater Dei travels to take on St. John Bosco, and Corona Centennial hosts Chaparral.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 124 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The first game, Maywood CES vs Los Angeles, starts at 2 p.m. The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Los Alamitos at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Agoura vs. Hueneme
Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley
Alta Loma vs. San Dimas
Anaheim vs. La Quinta/Westminster
Antelope Valley vs. Lancaster
Arcadia vs. Crescenta Valley
Arleta vs. Polytechnic
Arroyo vs. Mountain View
Arroyo Valley vs. Carter
Artesia vs. Pioneer
Ayala vs. Damien
Azusa vs. Pomona
Baldwin Park vs. Diamond Ranch
Bassett vs. Garey
Bellflower vs. Norwalk
Belmont vs. Bernstein
Birmingham vs. Chatsworth
Bonita vs. Charter Oak
Buena vs. Moorpark
Buena Park vs. Woodbridge
Burbank vs. Burroughs/Burbank
Cabrillo vs. Jordan
Cajon vs. Citrus Valley
Calabasas vs. Westlake
Camarillo vs. St. Bonaventure
Canoga Park vs. San Fernando
Canyon/Anaheim vs. Santa Ana
Capistrano Valley vs. Tustin
Carpinteria vs. Channel Islands
Century vs. Godinez Fundamental
Cerritos vs. Glenn
Chavez vs. Monroe
Chino vs. Diamond Bar
Chino Hills vs. Rancho Cucamonga
Claremont vs. Colony
Cleveland vs. Granada Hills Charter
Compton vs. Poly/Long Beach
Contreras vs. Roybal
Corona vs. Temecula Valley
Corona del Mar vs. Yorba Linda
Costa Mesa vs. Loara
Covina vs. South Hills
Crenshaw vs. Dymally
Crean Lutheran vs. Laguna Hills
Cypress vs. El Modena
Dana Hills vs. Northwood
Dominguez vs. Downey
Dorsey vs. Fremont
Duarte vs. Ganesha
Eagle Rock vs. Garfield
Eastside vs. Knight
El Camino Real vs. Taft
El Monte vs. Gabrielino
El Segundo vs. West Torrance
Etiwanda vs. Upland
Fairfax vs. Palisades
Fillmore vs. Santa Paula
Foothill vs. La Habra
Franklin vs. Lincoln
Fullerton vs. Valencia/Placentia
Fulton vs. North Hollywood
Garden Grove vs. Segerstrom
George Washington Prep vs. King/Drew
Glendale vs. Hoover
Glendora vs. Los Osos
Granite Hills vs. Silverado
Great Oak vs. King
Hamilton vs. Venice
Hawkins vs. West Adams
Hemet vs. Rancho Christian
Heritage vs. Perris
Hesperia vs. Oak Hills
Hillcrest vs. Valley View
Hollywood vs. Mendez
Jefferson vs. Manual Arts
Jordan vs. Rancho Dominguez
Jurupa Valley vs. Patriot
Kennedy vs. Reseda
Kennedy vs. Sunny Hills
La Habra vs. Foothill
La Mirada vs. Mayfair
La Puente vs. Workman
La Sierra vs. Norte Vista
Lake Mead Academy vs. Needles
Lakewood vs. Wilson/Long Beach
Liberty vs. Paloma Valley
Littlerock vs. Quartz Hill
Los Alamitos vs. Mission Viejo
Los Altos vs. Walnut
Los Angeles vs. Maywood CES
Marshall vs. Rosemead
Marshall vs. Wilson
Maranatha vs. Whittier Christian
Monrovia vs. Temple City
Montebello vs. San Gabriel
Murrieta Mesa vs. Santiago/Corona
Murrieta Valley vs. Roosevelt
Newport Harbor vs. Villa Park
Nogales vs. Ontario
Norco vs. Vista Murrieta
North Torrance vs. Torrance
North, JW vs. Vista del Lago
Northview vs. West Covina
Ocean View vs. Rancho Alamitos
Ontario Christian vs. Valley Christian/Cerritos
Orange Vista vs. Rancho Verde
Pacifica (GG) vs. Portola
Panorama vs. Sylmar
Ramona vs. Rubidoux
Rancho Christian vs. Hemet
Redlands vs. Yucaipa
Redondo Union vs. South Torrance
Rio Hondo Prep vs. Santee
Riverside Prep vs. Temecula Prep
Royal vs. Oak Park
San Juan Hills vs. Tesoro
Santa Rosa Academy vs. Trinity Classical Academy
Serrano vs. Burroughs/Ridgecrest
Sierra Vista vs. Wilson (HH)
St. Margaret's vs. Westminster
Tahquitz vs. West Valley
Temescal Canyon vs. San Jacinto
University vs. Westchester
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 96 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Santa Monica vs Peninsula, starts at 3 p.m. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. The final game, Carson vs San Pedro, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:
Adelanto at Barstow
Alhambra at Mark Keppel
Alemany at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Angelou at Marquez
Apple Valley at Sultana
Aquinas at Village Christian
Arlington at Poly/Riverside
Arrowhead Christian at Big Bear
Banning at Desert Mirage
Banning at Narbonne
Beckman at Marina
Bell at Roosevelt
Big Bear at Arrowhead Christian
Bishop Amat at Serra
Bishop Diego at Pacifica/Oxnard
Bishop Union at Kern Valley
Blair at South Pasadena
Bloomington at Fontana
Bolsa Grande at Santiago (GG)
Boron at California City
Brentwood School at Viewpoint
California at Whittier
California Military Institute at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crespi
Canyon/Canyon at West Ranch
Capistrano Valley Christian at Heritage Christian
Carson at San Pedro
Castaic at Valencia/Valencia
Cathedral at St. Francis
Centennial/Compton at Hawthorne
Centennial/Corona at Chaparral
Chaffey at Montclair
Citrus Hill at Lakeside
Colton at San Gorgonio
Covina at South Hills
Culver City at Inglewood
Del Sol at Nordhoff
Desert at Rosamond
Desert Chapel at Hamilton
Desert Christian Academy at Vasquez
Diego Rivera Learning Complex at Torres
Don Bosco Tech at Verbum Dei
Don Lugo at Rowland
Edison at San Clemente
Eisenhower at Summit
El Dorado at Huntington Beach
El Rancho at Santa Fe
El Toro at Troy
Esperanza at Brea Olinda
Fallbrook at Westview
Firebaugh at Gahr
Golden Valley at Saugus
Grace at Santa Clara
Grand Terrace at Jurupa Hills
Harvard-Westlake at St. Anthony
Highland at Palmdale
Huntington Park at Legacy
Indian Springs at Pacific
Irvine at Sonora
JSerra Catholic at Santa Margarita
Kaiser at Rim of the World
Katella at University
Kern Valley at Bishop Union
La Canada at San Marino
La Salle at Salesian
Laguna Beach at Orange
Lawndale at Leuzinger
Layton Christian at Victor Valley
Linfield Christian at Western Christian
Los Amigos at Calvary Chapel (SA)
Loyola at Sierra Canyon
Lutheran/Orange at Servite
Magnolia at Saddleback
Mater Dei at St. John Bosco
Miller at San Bernardino
Mira Costa at Palos Verdes
Moreno Valley at Canyon Springs
Muir at Pasadena
New Designs University Park at Poly/Pasadena
Newbury Park at Rio Mesa
Notre Dame (SO) at Chaminade
Notre Dame/Riverside at Rialto
Nuview Bridge at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac
Oaks Christian at Simi Valley
Oxnard at Ventura
Peninsula at Santa Monica
Redlands East Valley at Beaumont
Rosamond at Desert
Rowland at Don Lugo
Schurr at Bell Gardens
Silver Valley at Webb
South East at South Gate
South Pasadena at Blair
St. Genevieve at St. Monica Prep
St. John Bosco at Mater Dei
St. Paul at Paraclete
Trabuco Hills at Western
Vasquez at Desert Christian Academy
Warren at Paramount
