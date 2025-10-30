High School

Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro and CIF schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 10

Mater Dei Monarchs wide receiver makes a leaping catch for a touchdown over St. John Bosco Braves
Mater Dei Monarchs wide receiver makes a leaping catch for a touchdown over St. John Bosco Braves / USAT, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 220 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Mater Dei travels to take on St. John Bosco, and Corona Centennial hosts Chaparral.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are 124 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The first game, Maywood CES vs Los Angeles, starts at 2 p.m. The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Los Alamitos at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Agoura vs. Hueneme

Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley

Alta Loma vs. San Dimas

Anaheim vs. La Quinta/Westminster

Antelope Valley vs. Lancaster

Arcadia vs. Crescenta Valley

Arleta vs. Polytechnic

Arroyo vs. Mountain View

Arroyo Valley vs. Carter

Artesia vs. Pioneer

Ayala vs. Damien

Azusa vs. Pomona

Baldwin Park vs. Diamond Ranch

Bassett vs. Garey

Bellflower vs. Norwalk

Belmont vs. Bernstein

Birmingham vs. Chatsworth

Bonita vs. Charter Oak

Buena vs. Moorpark

Buena Park vs. Woodbridge

Burbank vs. Burroughs/Burbank

Cabrillo vs. Jordan

Cajon vs. Citrus Valley

Calabasas vs. Westlake

Camarillo vs. St. Bonaventure

Canoga Park vs. San Fernando

Canyon/Anaheim vs. Santa Ana

Capistrano Valley vs. Tustin

Carpinteria vs. Channel Islands

Century vs. Godinez Fundamental

Cerritos vs. Glenn

Chavez vs. Monroe

Chino vs. Diamond Bar

Chino Hills vs. Rancho Cucamonga

Claremont vs. Colony

Cleveland vs. Granada Hills Charter

Compton vs. Poly/Long Beach

Contreras vs. Roybal

Corona vs. Temecula Valley

Corona del Mar vs. Yorba Linda

Costa Mesa vs. Loara

Covina vs. South Hills

Crenshaw vs. Dymally

Crean Lutheran vs. Laguna Hills

Cypress vs. El Modena

Dana Hills vs. Northwood

Dominguez vs. Downey

Dorsey vs. Fremont

Duarte vs. Ganesha

Eagle Rock vs. Garfield

Eastside vs. Knight

El Camino Real vs. Taft

El Monte vs. Gabrielino

El Segundo vs. West Torrance

Etiwanda vs. Upland

Fairfax vs. Palisades

Fillmore vs. Santa Paula

Foothill vs. La Habra

Franklin vs. Lincoln

Fullerton vs. Valencia/Placentia

Fulton vs. North Hollywood

Garden Grove vs. Segerstrom

George Washington Prep vs. King/Drew

Glendale vs. Hoover

Glendora vs. Los Osos

Granite Hills vs. Silverado

Great Oak vs. King

Hamilton vs. Venice

Hawkins vs. West Adams

Hemet vs. Rancho Christian

Heritage vs. Perris

Hesperia vs. Oak Hills

Hillcrest vs. Valley View

Hollywood vs. Mendez

Jefferson vs. Manual Arts

Jordan vs. Rancho Dominguez

Jurupa Valley vs. Patriot

Kennedy vs. Reseda

Kennedy vs. Sunny Hills

La Habra vs. Foothill

La Mirada vs. Mayfair

La Puente vs. Workman

La Sierra vs. Norte Vista

Lake Mead Academy vs. Needles

Lakewood vs. Wilson/Long Beach

Liberty vs. Paloma Valley

Littlerock vs. Quartz Hill

Los Alamitos vs. Mission Viejo

Los Altos vs. Walnut

Los Angeles vs. Maywood CES

Marshall vs. Rosemead

Marshall vs. Wilson

Maranatha vs. Whittier Christian

Monrovia vs. Temple City

Montebello vs. San Gabriel

Murrieta Mesa vs. Santiago/Corona

Murrieta Valley vs. Roosevelt

Newport Harbor vs. Villa Park

Nogales vs. Ontario

Norco vs. Vista Murrieta

North Torrance vs. Torrance

North, JW vs. Vista del Lago

Northview vs. West Covina

Ocean View vs. Rancho Alamitos

Ontario Christian vs. Valley Christian/Cerritos

Orange Vista vs. Rancho Verde

Pacifica (GG) vs. Portola

Panorama vs. Sylmar

Ramona vs. Rubidoux

Rancho Christian vs. Hemet

Redlands vs. Yucaipa

Redondo Union vs. South Torrance

Rio Hondo Prep vs. Santee

Riverside Prep vs. Temecula Prep

Royal vs. Oak Park

San Juan Hills vs. Tesoro

Santa Rosa Academy vs. Trinity Classical Academy

Serrano vs. Burroughs/Ridgecrest

Sierra Vista vs. Wilson (HH)

St. Margaret's vs. Westminster

Tahquitz vs. West Valley

Temescal Canyon vs. San Jacinto

University vs. Westchester

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 96 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Santa Monica vs Peninsula, starts at 3 p.m. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Mater Dei at 7:00 PM. The final game, Carson vs San Pedro, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:

Adelanto at Barstow

Alhambra at Mark Keppel

Alemany at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Angelou at Marquez

Apple Valley at Sultana

Aquinas at Village Christian

Arlington at Poly/Riverside

Arrowhead Christian at Big Bear

Banning at Desert Mirage

Banning at Narbonne

Beckman at Marina

Bell at Roosevelt

Big Bear at Arrowhead Christian

Bishop Amat at Serra

Bishop Diego at Pacifica/Oxnard

Bishop Union at Kern Valley

Blair at South Pasadena

Bloomington at Fontana

Bolsa Grande at Santiago (GG)

Boron at California City

Brentwood School at Viewpoint

California at Whittier

California Military Institute at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crespi

Canyon/Canyon at West Ranch

Capistrano Valley Christian at Heritage Christian

Carson at San Pedro

Castaic at Valencia/Valencia

Cathedral at St. Francis

Centennial/Compton at Hawthorne

Centennial/Corona at Chaparral

Chaffey at Montclair

Citrus Hill at Lakeside

Colton at San Gorgonio

Covina at South Hills

Culver City at Inglewood

Del Sol at Nordhoff

Desert at Rosamond

Desert Chapel at Hamilton

Desert Christian Academy at Vasquez

Diego Rivera Learning Complex at Torres

Don Bosco Tech at Verbum Dei

Don Lugo at Rowland

Edison at San Clemente

Eisenhower at Summit

El Dorado at Huntington Beach

El Rancho at Santa Fe

El Toro at Troy

Esperanza at Brea Olinda

Fallbrook at Westview

Firebaugh at Gahr

Golden Valley at Saugus

Grace at Santa Clara

Grand Terrace at Jurupa Hills

Harvard-Westlake at St. Anthony

Highland at Palmdale

Huntington Park at Legacy

Indian Springs at Pacific

Irvine at Sonora

JSerra Catholic at Santa Margarita

Kaiser at Rim of the World

Katella at University

Kern Valley at Bishop Union

La Canada at San Marino

La Salle at Salesian

Laguna Beach at Orange

Lawndale at Leuzinger

Layton Christian at Victor Valley

Linfield Christian at Western Christian

Los Amigos at Calvary Chapel (SA)

Loyola at Sierra Canyon

Lutheran/Orange at Servite

Magnolia at Saddleback

Mater Dei at St. John Bosco

Miller at San Bernardino

Mira Costa at Palos Verdes

Moreno Valley at Canyon Springs

Muir at Pasadena

New Designs University Park at Poly/Pasadena

Newbury Park at Rio Mesa

Notre Dame (SO) at Chaminade

Notre Dame/Riverside at Rialto

Nuview Bridge at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac

Oaks Christian at Simi Valley

Oxnard at Ventura

Peninsula at Santa Monica

Redlands East Valley at Beaumont

Rosamond at Desert

Rowland at Don Lugo

Schurr at Bell Gardens

Silver Valley at Webb

South East at South Gate

South Pasadena at Blair

St. Genevieve at St. Monica Prep

St. John Bosco at Mater Dei

St. Paul at Paraclete

Trabuco Hills at Western

Vasquez at Desert Christian Academy

Warren at Paramount

