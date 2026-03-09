California CIF-Southern Section Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - March 9, 2026

Here are High School On SI's California CIF-Southern Section top 25 girls basketball rankings for the week of Mar. 9.

The rankings will be updated every Monday throughout the season.

1. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (32-2 – 2nd)

With Sierra Canyon losing to Sage Hill to end its season, Ontario Christian got the nod due to its January win over Archbishop Mitty, its recent 32-point blowout of Sage Hill, and Saturday's 80-66 regional semifinals win over Etiwanda. The Knights were led by 23 points and six assists from Kaleena Smith and Chloe Jenkins' 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

2. SIERRA CANYON (30-3 – 1st)

Sierra Canyon's tenure as No. 1 couldn't have lasted any less time, but the Trailblazers presumably aren't worried about a season-end ranking when they finish 2025-26 as the CIF-SS Open Division champion. They also still finish the season 1-1 against Sage Hill after a 75-59 win early in the season.

3. ETIWANDA (30-4 – 3rd)

While the Eagles' CIF-sanctioned season ended with an 80-66 regional semifinal loss to Ontario Christian, they do head to The Throne on Mar. 19 and enter as the top seed in arguably high school girls basketball's most prominent national postseason tournament.

4. SAGE HILL (28-5 – 4th)

Sage Hill girls basketball celebrates a shocking win over No. 1 Sierra Canyon in the CIF State Open Division regional playoffs. | Tarek Fattal

No rise in the state or section rankings after beating Southern Section champion Sierra Canyon? It sounds blasphemous, but Sierra Canyon possesses a 75-59 win over Sage Hill from early in the season and still dropped two spots at the state level for the loss. Sage Hill also lost 81-57 to Etiwanda early on and would've at least risen to third in the CIF-SS if a different team were between the Lightning and Trailblazers. With that said, the Lightning will certainly see a bump in various national rankings, and they control their destiny entering the season's final week.

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (22-5 – 7th)

Even with its surprising 23-point loss to Oak Park during CIF-SS pool play, Centennial seemed like a near-lock to go on a run in Division I for regionals even in the absence of 5-star sophomore and 6-foot-7 power forward Sydney Douglas. And now with Douglas back from injury, Cen10 is playing perhaps its best ball of the season. It blew out Valencia (Valencia) 67-40 after beating Valencia by just three points in the regular season, held off Moreno Valley 60-52, and took down top seed Mater Dei 60-48 to advance to the regional finals where it's a favorite over Rancho Christian. Douglas is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game on 54.8% shooting in her return.

6. MATER DEI (26-8 – 5th)

After graduating an elite senior class a year ago, Mater Dei put together one heck of a season for a team that also missed 5-star senior and probable McDonald's All-American Kaeli Wynn (South Carolina) all season due to injury. The Monarchs defeated Windward 66-46 and La Salle 61-48 before falling 60-48 to Centennial in the regional semifinals.

7. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (26-8 – 9th)

All the way up to its highest ranking of the season after an 85-79 win over CIF-SDS Open Division champion Francis Parker. Keep in mind, Rancho Christian's only losses to lower-ranked teams came against Fairmont Prep and Moreno Valley, and the Eagles avenged both of them. Before facing Francis Parker, Rancho Christian crushed Bakersfield Christian 102-50 and rolled 74-53 past a JSerra team that it beat by two points less than three weeks prior. Now the guard-heavy Eagles look to upset a physically massive Corona Centennial foe.

8. OAK PARK (22-10 – 6th)

While the Eagles didn't take home any CIF hardware and fell flat in a 60-46 season-ending loss to Francis Parker, they still put together easily the strongest season in, at minimum, recent program history. Oak Park opened the regional playoffs with a 72-57 defeat of La Jolla Country Day before running into Francis Parker.

9. JSERRA (21-9 – 10th)

When was the last time JSerra finished a season ranked 16th in the state and ninth in the Southern Section? JSerra registered one last big win, 54-51 against San Diego powerhouse Mission Hills, before running into Rancho Christian for the second time this postseason.

10. FAIRMONT PREP (17-15 – 8th)

Fairmont Prep's season ended with a 75-69 loss to Moreno Valley, which it defeated 64-51 in the regular season. It's a classic case of "what could've been" as the highly talented senior-heavy Huskies never had their full roster healthy and eligible for one moment of the 2025-26 season.

11. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-8 – 11th)

Season complete.

12. LA SALLE (30-5 – 12th)

La Salle pulled off one more nice playoff win and defensive gem, 50-37 over underrated San Diego Section foe Westview, before running into top seed Mater Dei and losing 61-48. The Lancers finish 2025-26 with another Southern Section title to their name – this time at the Division 1 level.

13. REDONDO UNION (17-12 – 13th)

Season complete.

14. MORENO VALLEY (20-13 – 16th)

MoVal is back in the statewide top 25 and Southern Section top 15 for getting a 75-69 revenge win over Fairmont Prep before losing by eight points to Corona Centennial in the second round of the state playoffs. The Vikings' record isn't inspiring, but the only lower-ranked team they lost to this season was Priory, which came narrowly in November, and they are 1-1 against a pair of CIF-SS Open Division selections in Fairmont Prep and Rancho Christian.

15. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (28-6 – 14th)

One of the very best seasons in recent program history ended with a 67-40 loss to Corona Centennial, which is now in the regional championship. From 12-17 to 28-5 with a Southern Section D1 finals appearance in just the span of two seasons.

16. VENTURA (26-5 – 15th)

Season complete.

17. BRENTWOOD (23-7 – 17th)

Season complete.

18. WINDWARD (18-13 – 18th)

Season complete.

19. VILLA PARK (23-8 – 19th)

Season complete.

20. SANTA MARGARITA (18-11 – 20th)

Season complete.

21. ESPERANZA (19-10 – 21st)

Season complete.

22. FLINTRIDGE PREP (23-4 – 22nd)

Season complete.

23. TROY (22-9 – 23rd)

Season complete.

24. RIALTO (23-4 – 24th)

Season complete.

25. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-9 – 25th)

Season complete.