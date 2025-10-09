Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 7
There are 210 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as Santa Margarita travels to face Mater Dei, and Orange Lutheran takes on St. John Bosco.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 34 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Carson vs Gardena, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Norte Vista vs Patriot, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:
Adelanto vs Silverado
Antelope Valley vs Palmdale
Bassett vs La Puente
Bishop's vs Don Lugo
Bloomington vs Carter
Bolsa Grande vs Loara
California Military Institute vs Nuview Bridge
Carson vs Gardena
Century vs Magnolia
Citrus Valley vs Yucaipa
Colton vs Grand Terrace
Colony vs Los Osos
Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Sotomayor
El Monte vs Mountain View
El Toro vs Sonora
Eisenhower vs Rim of the World
Estancia vs Calvary Chapel (SA)
Fontana vs Notre Dame/Riverside
Ganesha vs Garey
Glendora vs Bonita
Granite Hills vs Victor Valley
Hamilton vs San Jacinto Valley Academy
Heritage vs Moreno Valley
Jurupa Hills vs San Gorgonio
Kaiser vs Summit
La Quinta/Westminster vs Santiago (GG)
Los Angeles vs Torres
Mayfair vs Paramount
Maywood CES vs West Adams
Norte Vista vs Patriot
Pacifica (GG) vs Woodbridge
Rialto vs Arroyo Valley
Rosemead vs South El Monte
Serrano vs Sultana
Silverado vs Adelanto
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 173 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Franklin vs Marshall, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mater Dei vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:
Agoura vs Dos Pueblos
Alemany vs Cathedral
Alhambra vs Montebello
Aliso Niguel vs Northwood
Alta Loma vs Baldwin Park
Anaheim vs Costa Mesa
Angelou vs Los Angeles
Apple Valley vs Oak Hills
Aquinas vs Valley Christian/Cerritos
Arcadia vs Muir
Arlington vs Valley View
Arroyo vs Marshall
Arleta vs Monroe
Arrowhead Christian vs Linfield Christian
Ayala vs Chino Hills
Azusa vs Wilson (HH)
Banning (LA) vs San Pedro
Banning (Riverside) vs Twentynine Palms
Beckman vs Sunny Hills
Bell vs South Gate
Bell Gardens vs San Gabriel
Bellflower vs Firebaugh
Belmont vs Roybal
Beverly Hills vs El Segundo
Birmingham vs Cleveland
Bishop Amat vs Notre Dame (SO)
Bishop Diego vs Oaks Christian
Bishop Montgomery vs Don Bosco Tech
Bishop Union vs Boron
Brea Olinda vs St. Margaret's
Brentwood School vs Centennial/Compton
Buena vs Royal
Buena Park vs University (Irvine)
Burbank vs Pasadena
Burroughs/Burbank vs Hoover
Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs Hesperia
Cabrillo vs Wilson/Long Beach
Cajon vs Beaumont
Calabasas vs Newbury Park
California vs El Rancho
California City vs Rosamond
Camarillo vs Simi Valley
Canoga Park vs Van Nuys
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs St. Anthony
Canyon Springs vs Lakeside
Canyon/Anaheim vs Irvine
Canyon/Canyon vs Valencia/Valencia
Capistrano Valley vs Cypress
Capistrano Valley Christian vs Village Christian
Carpinteria vs Grace
Castaic vs Hart
Centennial/Compton vs El Segundo
Centennial/Corona vs Vista Murrieta
Chaminade vs Sierra Canyon
Channel Islands vs Del Sol
Chaparral vs Murrieta Valley
Charter Oak vs Claremont
Chatsworth vs Taft
Chavez vs Grant
Chino vs Walnut
Chino Hills vs Ayala
Citrus Hill vs Perris
Compton Early College vs Norwalk
Contreras vs Hollywood
Corona vs King
Covina vs Los Altos
Crean Lutheran vs El Dorado
Crenshaw vs George Washington Prep
Crescenta Valley vs Glendale
Crespi vs La Salle
Culver City vs Mira Costa
Damien vs Etiwanda
Dana Hills vs Orange
Desert vs Kern Valley
Diamond Bar vs South Hills
Diamond Ranch vs Northview
Dominguez vs Warren
Dorsey vs Dymally
Downey vs La Mirada
Duarte vs Workman
Eagle Rock vs Lincoln
Eastside vs Highland
El Camino Real vs Granada Hills Charter
El Modena vs Western
Elsinore vs San Jacinto
Esperanza vs Segerstrom
Fairfax vs Westchester
Fillmore vs Hueneme
Foothill vs Laguna Hills
Fountain Valley vs Laguna Beach
Franklin vs Marshall (Pasadena)
Fremont vs King/Drew
Fulton vs Verdugo Hills
Fullerton vs Kennedy (Orange County)
Gahr vs Lynwood
Garden Grove vs Westminster
Garfield vs South East
Great Oak vs Murrieta Mesa
Hamilton vs University (LA)
Hart vs Castaic
Harvard-Westlake vs Salesian
Hawkins vs Verbum Dei
Hawthorne vs West Torrance
Hemet vs Hillcrest
Heritage Christian vs Ontario Christian
Hillcrest Christian vs Poly/Pasadena
Huntington Beach vs La Habra
Huntington Park vs Roosevelt (LA)
Indian Springs vs Pacific
Inglewood vs Lawndale
Jefferson vs Marquez
Jordan (LA) vs Lakewood
Jordan (LA) vs Locke
JSerra Catholic vs Servite
Jurupa Valley vs Rubidoux
Katella vs Portola
Kennedy (LA) vs Sylmar
Knight vs Quartz Hill
La Canada vs South Pasadena
La Serna vs Santa Fe
La Sierra vs Ramona
Leuzinger vs Palos Verdes
Lincoln County vs Needles
Littlerock vs Lancaster
Los Amigos vs Rancho Alamitos
Loyola vs Serra
Lutheran/Orange vs St. John Bosco
Manual Arts vs Santee
Maranatha vs Western Christian
Marina vs Valencia/Placentia
Mark Keppel vs Schurr
Marshall (San Gabriel Valley) vs Arroyo
Mary Star of the Sea vs St. Monica Prep
Mater Dei vs Santa Margarita
Mendez vs Reseda
Millikan vs Poly/Long Beach
Monrovia vs St. Genevieve
Moorpark vs Ventura
Murrieta Valley vs Chaparral
Nogales vs Sierra Vista
Norco vs Roosevelt (Riverside)
Nordhoff vs Santa Clara
North Hollywood vs Polytechnic
North Torrance vs Redondo Union
North, JW vs Paloma Valley
Ocean View vs Santa Ana Valley
Ontario vs Pomona
Oak Park vs Oxnard
Pacifica/Oxnard vs St. Bonaventure
Palisades vs Venice
Palo Verde Valley vs Vincent Memorial
Panorama vs San Fernando
Paraclete vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Peninsula vs Torrance
Pioneer vs Rowland
Redlands vs Redlands East Valley
Redwood Christian vs Viewpoint
Rio Mesa vs Santa Barbara
Saddleback vs Savanna
San Bernardino vs Miller
San Dimas vs West Covina
San Juan Hills vs Yorba Linda
San Marcos vs Santa Paula
San Marino vs Temple City
Santa Ana vs Troy
Santiago/Corona vs Temecula Valley
Saugus vs West Ranch
St. Bernard vs Vasquez
St. Francis vs St. Paul
Temescal Canyon vs West Valley
Tesoro vs Villa Park
Thousand Oaks vs Westlake
Trabuco Hills vs Tustin
Temecula Prep vs Santa Rosa Academy
Vista del Lago vs Rancho Verde
