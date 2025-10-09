High School

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 7

CJ Vafiadis

Corona Centennial running back bursts through the Mater Dei defense
Corona Centennial running back bursts through the Mater Dei defense / Greg Stein

There are 210 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as Santa Margarita travels to face Mater Dei, and Orange Lutheran takes on St. John Bosco.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are 34 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The first game, Carson vs Gardena, starts at 4:00 PM. The final game, Norte Vista vs Patriot, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:

Adelanto vs Silverado

Antelope Valley vs Palmdale

Bassett vs La Puente

Bishop's vs Don Lugo

Bloomington vs Carter

Bolsa Grande vs Loara

California Military Institute vs Nuview Bridge

Carson vs Gardena

Century vs Magnolia

Citrus Valley vs Yucaipa

Colton vs Grand Terrace

Colony vs Los Osos

Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs Sotomayor

El Monte vs Mountain View

El Toro vs Sonora

Eisenhower vs Rim of the World

Estancia vs Calvary Chapel (SA)

Fontana vs Notre Dame/Riverside

Ganesha vs Garey

Glendora vs Bonita

Granite Hills vs Victor Valley

Hamilton vs San Jacinto Valley Academy

Heritage vs Moreno Valley

Jurupa Hills vs San Gorgonio

Kaiser vs Summit

La Quinta/Westminster vs Santiago (GG)

Los Angeles vs Torres

Mayfair vs Paramount

Maywood CES vs West Adams

Norte Vista vs Patriot

Pacifica (GG) vs Woodbridge

Rialto vs Arroyo Valley

Rosemead vs South El Monte

Serrano vs Sultana

View full LA Metro scoreboard

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 173 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Franklin vs Marshall, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Mater Dei vs Santa Margarita at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:

Agoura vs Dos Pueblos

Alemany vs Cathedral

Alhambra vs Montebello

Aliso Niguel vs Northwood

Alta Loma vs Baldwin Park

Anaheim vs Costa Mesa

Angelou vs Los Angeles

Apple Valley vs Oak Hills

Aquinas vs Valley Christian/Cerritos

Arcadia vs Muir

Arlington vs Valley View

Arroyo vs Marshall

Arleta vs Monroe

Arrowhead Christian vs Linfield Christian

Ayala vs Chino Hills

Azusa vs Wilson (HH)

Banning (LA) vs San Pedro

Banning (Riverside) vs Twentynine Palms

Beckman vs Sunny Hills

Bell vs South Gate

Bell Gardens vs San Gabriel

Bellflower vs Firebaugh

Belmont vs Roybal

Beverly Hills vs El Segundo

Birmingham vs Cleveland

Bishop Amat vs Notre Dame (SO)

Bishop Diego vs Oaks Christian

Bishop Montgomery vs Don Bosco Tech

Bishop Union vs Boron

Brea Olinda vs St. Margaret's

Brentwood School vs Centennial/Compton

Buena vs Royal

Buena Park vs University (Irvine)

Burbank vs Pasadena

Burroughs/Burbank vs Hoover

Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs Hesperia

Cabrillo vs Wilson/Long Beach

Cajon vs Beaumont

Calabasas vs Newbury Park

California vs El Rancho

California City vs Rosamond

Camarillo vs Simi Valley

Canoga Park vs Van Nuys

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs St. Anthony

Canyon Springs vs Lakeside

Canyon/Anaheim vs Irvine

Canyon/Canyon vs Valencia/Valencia

Capistrano Valley vs Cypress

Capistrano Valley Christian vs Village Christian

Carpinteria vs Grace

Castaic vs Hart

Centennial/Compton vs El Segundo

Centennial/Corona vs Vista Murrieta

Chaminade vs Sierra Canyon

Channel Islands vs Del Sol

Chaparral vs Murrieta Valley

Charter Oak vs Claremont

Chatsworth vs Taft

Chavez vs Grant

Chino vs Walnut

Chino Hills vs Ayala

Citrus Hill vs Perris

Compton Early College vs Norwalk

Contreras vs Hollywood

Corona vs King

Covina vs Los Altos

Crean Lutheran vs El Dorado

Crenshaw vs George Washington Prep

Crescenta Valley vs Glendale

Crespi vs La Salle

Culver City vs Mira Costa

Damien vs Etiwanda

Dana Hills vs Orange

Desert vs Kern Valley

Diamond Bar vs South Hills

Diamond Ranch vs Northview

Dominguez vs Warren

Dorsey vs Dymally

Downey vs La Mirada

Duarte vs Workman

Eagle Rock vs Lincoln

Eastside vs Highland

El Camino Real vs Granada Hills Charter

El Modena vs Western

Elsinore vs San Jacinto

Esperanza vs Segerstrom

Fairfax vs Westchester

Fillmore vs Hueneme

Foothill vs Laguna Hills

Fountain Valley vs Laguna Beach

Franklin vs Marshall (Pasadena)

Fremont vs King/Drew

Fulton vs Verdugo Hills

Fullerton vs Kennedy (Orange County)

Gahr vs Lynwood

Garden Grove vs Westminster

Garfield vs South East

Great Oak vs Murrieta Mesa

Hamilton vs University (LA)

Hart vs Castaic

Harvard-Westlake vs Salesian

Hawkins vs Verbum Dei

Hawthorne vs West Torrance

Hemet vs Hillcrest

Heritage Christian vs Ontario Christian

Hillcrest Christian vs Poly/Pasadena

Huntington Beach vs La Habra

Huntington Park vs Roosevelt (LA)

Indian Springs vs Pacific

Inglewood vs Lawndale

Jefferson vs Marquez

Jordan (LA) vs Lakewood

Jordan (LA) vs Locke

JSerra Catholic vs Servite

Jurupa Valley vs Rubidoux

Katella vs Portola

Kennedy (LA) vs Sylmar

Knight vs Quartz Hill

La Canada vs South Pasadena

La Serna vs Santa Fe

La Sierra vs Ramona

Leuzinger vs Palos Verdes

Lincoln County vs Needles

Littlerock vs Lancaster

Los Amigos vs Rancho Alamitos

Loyola vs Serra

Lutheran/Orange vs St. John Bosco

Manual Arts vs Santee

Maranatha vs Western Christian

Marina vs Valencia/Placentia

Mark Keppel vs Schurr

Marshall (San Gabriel Valley) vs Arroyo

Mary Star of the Sea vs St. Monica Prep

Mater Dei vs Santa Margarita

Mendez vs Reseda

Millikan vs Poly/Long Beach

Monrovia vs St. Genevieve

Moorpark vs Ventura

Murrieta Valley vs Chaparral

Nogales vs Sierra Vista

Norco vs Roosevelt (Riverside)

Nordhoff vs Santa Clara

North Hollywood vs Polytechnic

North Torrance vs Redondo Union

North, JW vs Paloma Valley

Ocean View vs Santa Ana Valley

Ontario vs Pomona

Oak Park vs Oxnard

Pacifica/Oxnard vs St. Bonaventure

Palisades vs Venice

Palo Verde Valley vs Vincent Memorial

Panorama vs San Fernando

Paraclete vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Peninsula vs Torrance

Pioneer vs Rowland

Redlands vs Redlands East Valley

Redwood Christian vs Viewpoint

Rio Mesa vs Santa Barbara

Saddleback vs Savanna

San Bernardino vs Miller

San Dimas vs West Covina

San Juan Hills vs Yorba Linda

San Marcos vs Santa Paula

San Marino vs Temple City

Santa Ana vs Troy

Santiago/Corona vs Temecula Valley

Saugus vs West Ranch

St. Bernard vs Vasquez

St. Francis vs St. Paul

Temescal Canyon vs West Valley

Tesoro vs Villa Park

Thousand Oaks vs Westlake

Trabuco Hills vs Tustin

Temecula Prep vs Santa Rosa Academy

Vista del Lago vs Rancho Verde

View full LA Metro scoreboard

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

