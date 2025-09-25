Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 5
There are 134 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Mission Viejo travels to face Chaparral, and No. 3 Santa Margarita takes on nationally-rankedBishop Gorman of Nevada.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 18 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, highlighted by Inglewood vs Midland at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:
Arcadia vs Burroughs/Burbank
Arroyo Valley vs Pomona
Bell vs South East
California vs Los Altos
Canoga Park vs Sylmar
Century vs Loara
Cerritos vs Wilson (HH)
Chaffey vs Moreno Valley
Diamond Ranch vs Elsinore
Garfield vs Huntington Park
Inglewood vs Midland
Legacy vs South Gate
Locke vs Verbum Dei
Palmdale vs Quartz Hill
Panorama vs Reseda
San Fernando vs Van Nuys
San Jacinto Valley Academy vs Temecula Prep
South Pasadena vs West Covina
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 110 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Chaparral at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:
Adelanto vs Santiago/Corona
Alta Loma vs Silverado
Anaheim vs Magnolia
Angelou vs Temple City
Aquinas vs San Jacinto
Arleta vs Chavez
Arroyo vs South El Monte
Banning vs Redondo Union
Barstow vs Summit
Bassett vs Savanna
Bellflower vs Arrowhead Christian
Belmont vs Torres
Bernstein vs Mark Keppel
Beverly Hills vs Saddleback
Big Bear vs Whittier Christian
Bishop Diego vs Alemany
Bishop Montgomery vs St. Genevieve
Boron vs North
Brentwood School vs Rosamond
Buena Park vs Indio
Burbank vs Muir
Cabrillo vs Compton
Cajon vs Permian
Calabasas vs Los Alamitos
California City vs Yosemite
California Military Institute vs Vasquez
Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Trinity Classical Academy
Camarillo vs Oxnard
Canyon Springs vs Montclair
Canyon/Canyon vs Castaic
Carpinteria vs Santa Paula
Carson vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Cathedral City vs San Gorgonio
Chaparral vs Mission Viejo
Charter Oak vs Jordan
Citrus Valley vs Shadow Ridge
Cleveland vs Crenshaw
Coachella Valley vs Valley View
Colton vs Jurupa Hills
Compton Early College vs La Quinta/Westminster
Contreras vs Nordhoff
Corona del Mar vs Trabuco Hills
Covina vs Santa Fe
Crescenta Valley vs Hoover
Culver City vs Notre Dame (SO)
Desert vs Desert Christian
Desert Chapel vs Duarte
Diamond Bar vs Rowland
Dominguez vs Gardena
Don Bosco Tech vs St. Monica Prep
Dorsey vs Steele Canyon
Dymally vs Hamilton
Eagle Rock vs Marquez
Eastside vs Lancaster
Edison vs La Serna
Eisenhower vs Los Amigos
El Camino vs Vista Murrieta
El Monte vs Marshall
Esperanza vs Peninsula
Estancia vs Artesia
Fallbrook vs Santana
Foothills Christian vs Viewpoint
Franklin vs San Marino
Fremont vs Jordan
Fulton vs Monroe
Gabrielino vs Mountain View
Gahr vs Valencia/Placentia
Garden Grove vs Rancho Alamitos
Glendale vs Pasadena
Glenn vs University
Godinez Fundamental vs Katella
Golden Valley vs Hart
Grand Terrace vs Rim of the World
Granite Hills vs Vista del Lago
Grant vs Polytechnic
Great Oak vs Temescal Canyon
Hawthorne vs Leuzinger
Highland vs Knight
Hollywood vs Lincoln
Hollywood vs Santee
Hueneme vs Royal
Indian Springs vs Miller
Jefferson vs Marshall
King/Drew vs Narbonne
La Canada vs Village Christian
Laguna Beach vs San Pedro
Laguna Hills vs St. Margaret's
Lakewood vs Poly/Long Beach
Littlerock vs Antelope Valley
Los Angeles vs Wilson
Mary Star of the Sea vs Palisades
Maywood CES vs Rancho Dominguez
Millikan vs Wilson/Long Beach
Mira Costa vs Villa Park
Murrieta Valley vs San Clemente
New Designs Watts vs Poly/Long Beach
Newbury Park vs Ventura
North Hollywood vs Verdugo Hills
Pacific vs San Bernardino
Palo Verde Valley vs Sweetwater
Rio Hondo Prep vs St. Anthony
Riverside Prep vs Webb
Santa Ana vs Victor Valley
Saugus vs Valencia/Valencia
Servite vs St. Paul
South Torrance vs West Torrance
Tahquitz vs Rancho Verde
Temple City vs Angelou
West Adams vs Workman
Whittier vs Pioneer
