High School

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 5

CJ Vafiadis

De La Salle vs. Mission Viejo CIF State D1-AA
De La Salle vs. Mission Viejo CIF State D1-AA / Joe Bergman

There are 134 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of California's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Mission Viejo travels to face Chaparral, and No. 3 Santa Margarita takes on nationally-rankedBishop Gorman of Nevada.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are 18 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, highlighted by Inglewood vs Midland at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourLos Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:

Arcadia vs Burroughs/Burbank

Arroyo Valley vs Pomona

Bell vs South East

California vs Los Altos

Canoga Park vs Sylmar

Century vs Loara

Cerritos vs Wilson (HH)

Chaffey vs Moreno Valley

Diamond Ranch vs Elsinore

Garfield vs Huntington Park

Inglewood vs Midland

Legacy vs South Gate

Locke vs Verbum Dei

Palmdale vs Quartz Hill

Panorama vs Reseda

San Fernando vs Van Nuys

San Jacinto Valley Academy vs Temecula Prep

South Pasadena vs West Covina

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 110 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Chaparral at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:

Adelanto vs Santiago/Corona

Alta Loma vs Silverado

Anaheim vs Magnolia

Angelou vs Temple City

Aquinas vs San Jacinto

Arleta vs Chavez

Arroyo vs South El Monte

Banning vs Redondo Union

Barstow vs Summit

Bassett vs Savanna

Bellflower vs Arrowhead Christian

Belmont vs Torres

Bernstein vs Mark Keppel

Beverly Hills vs Saddleback

Big Bear vs Whittier Christian

Bishop Diego vs Alemany

Bishop Montgomery vs St. Genevieve

Boron vs North

Brentwood School vs Rosamond

Buena Park vs Indio

Burbank vs Muir

Cabrillo vs Compton

Cajon vs Permian

Calabasas vs Los Alamitos

California City vs Yosemite

California Military Institute vs Vasquez

Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Trinity Classical Academy

Camarillo vs Oxnard

Canyon Springs vs Montclair

Canyon/Canyon vs Castaic

Carpinteria vs Santa Paula

Carson vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Cathedral City vs San Gorgonio

Chaparral vs Mission Viejo

Charter Oak vs Jordan

Citrus Valley vs Shadow Ridge

Cleveland vs Crenshaw

Coachella Valley vs Valley View

Colton vs Jurupa Hills

Compton Early College vs La Quinta/Westminster

Contreras vs Nordhoff

Corona del Mar vs Trabuco Hills

Covina vs Santa Fe

Crescenta Valley vs Hoover

Culver City vs Notre Dame (SO)

Desert vs Desert Christian

Desert Chapel vs Duarte

Diamond Bar vs Rowland

Dominguez vs Gardena

Don Bosco Tech vs St. Monica Prep

Dorsey vs Steele Canyon

Dymally vs Hamilton

Eagle Rock vs Marquez

Eastside vs Lancaster

Edison vs La Serna

Eisenhower vs Los Amigos

El Camino vs Vista Murrieta

El Monte vs Marshall

Esperanza vs Peninsula

Estancia vs Artesia

Fallbrook vs Santana

Foothills Christian vs Viewpoint

Franklin vs San Marino

Fremont vs Jordan

Fulton vs Monroe

Gabrielino vs Mountain View

Gahr vs Valencia/Placentia

Garden Grove vs Rancho Alamitos

Glendale vs Pasadena

Glenn vs University

Godinez Fundamental vs Katella

Golden Valley vs Hart

Grand Terrace vs Rim of the World

Granite Hills vs Vista del Lago

Grant vs Polytechnic

Great Oak vs Temescal Canyon

Hawthorne vs Leuzinger

Highland vs Knight

Hollywood vs Lincoln

Hollywood vs Santee

Hueneme vs Royal

Indian Springs vs Miller

Jefferson vs Marshall

King/Drew vs Narbonne

La Canada vs Village Christian

Laguna Beach vs San Pedro

Laguna Hills vs St. Margaret's

Lakewood vs Poly/Long Beach

Littlerock vs Antelope Valley

Los Angeles vs Wilson

Mary Star of the Sea vs Palisades

Maywood CES vs Rancho Dominguez

Millikan vs Wilson/Long Beach

Mira Costa vs Villa Park

Murrieta Valley vs San Clemente

New Designs Watts vs Poly/Long Beach

Newbury Park vs Ventura

North Hollywood vs Verdugo Hills

Pacific vs San Bernardino

Palo Verde Valley vs Sweetwater

Rio Hondo Prep vs St. Anthony

Riverside Prep vs Webb

Santa Ana vs Victor Valley

Saugus vs Valencia/Valencia

Servite vs St. Paul

South Torrance vs West Torrance

Tahquitz vs Rancho Verde

Temple City vs Angelou

West Adams vs Workman

Whittier vs Pioneer

CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

