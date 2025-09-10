California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 9, 2025
There's a new team at the top.
St. John Bosco, coming off a comeback 21-14 win over the No. 4 team in the national St. Frances Academy-Baltimore, overtakes longtime nemesis Mater Dei, which pulled out a 21-18 victory over Kahuki (Hawaii), a team that had previous lost to Hawaii rival St. Louis (20-0) and the previous week to Bishop Gorman (38-0).
Mater Dei was also coming off a season it didn't play after its scheduled opponent Bishop Montgomery forfeited its season for several recruiting violations.
It really doesn't matter where the teams are now. As the Braves and Monarchs have done the last decade, they play during the Trinity league season to see who has the top seed in the Southern Section's top division.
Then, more times than not, the team that prevails in the regular season loses in the section finals. But there's so much more going on between now and then. The two teams are scheduled to play at St. John Bosco to close the regular season on Oct. 31.
The most impressive victory over the week was by No. 3 Mission Viejo, which had not trouble dispatching then No. 5 Folsom, which dropped eight spots to No. 13.
New rankings will be released every Monday or Tuesday throughout the season
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS (9-9-2025)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0, LW #2)
Last week: Def. No. 6 St. Frances Academy 21-14
Next: Friday vs. San Mateo Serra
The Braves trailed 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but QB Koa Malau’ulu hit Texas A&M commit Madden Williams for a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game with 9:29 left before tossing a 2-yarder to Carson Clark five minutes later for the winning score.
2. MATER DEI (3-0, LW #1)
Last week: Mater Dei, 21, Kahuku (Hawaii) 18:
Next: Friday at Corona Centennial
TD run by Malchi Roby with 2:27 remaining put the game away in final three minutes, but nothing was easy for nation's No. 1 team.
3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0, LW #3)
Last week: Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14.
Next: Friday at San Diego Lincoln
This one was emphatic, via Michael Huntley, as the host Diablos flexed its collective muscle by sacking 5-star QB Ryder Lyons eight times, including four by JD Hill.
4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0, LW #4)
Last week: Sierra Canyon 45, Punahou (Honolulu) 0
Next: Friday at Downey
The Trailblazers have now outscored three foes by a total count of 143-0.
5. DE LA SALLE (2-0, LW #8)
Last week: De La Salle 26, Serra 0
Next: Friday vs. Saint Francis
Second straight game Spartans don't allow an offensive touchdown. Jaden Jefferson rushes for 93 yards, had two scores called back by penalty. Crafty QB Brayden Knight rushes for two scores.
6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1, LW #10)
Last week: Santa Margarita 45, Highland 13
Next: Friday at Oaks Christian
It was 30-0 at halftime and the Eagles emptied their bench. Trace Johnson was 8 of 12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Jaion Smith, a sophomore, rushed for two touchdowns.
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1, LW #6)
Last week: Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 30, Orange Lutheran 24.
Next: Friday vs. Gardena Serra
They play some good football in the Phoenix region as the Bears squandered to a 24-0 halftime lead as the Lancers scored 24 straight, capped with a 20-yard pick 6 from Mason Reyes and two-point conversion. But the host Bears regained their poise and Joshua Gaines scored the go-ahead TD with 2:14 left on a 7-yard run. Basha's Dante Bruley had five sacks, via Richard Obert.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1, LW #10)
Last week: Corona Centennial 42, Bingham (Utah) 6
Next: Friday vs. Mater Dei
Led 35-0 at halftime before letting subs and clock take over. Bingham fell to 0-4.
9. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0, LW 24)
Last week: Los Alamitos 41, Serra 21
Next: Friday vs. St. Paul
A nine-point flurry in the final 45 seconds of the first half, viaDamian Calhoun, ignited the Griffins to the home win. A Colin Creason to Lenny Ibarra 45-yard bomb to end the half made it 28-14.
10. SERVITE (2-1, LW #17)
Last week: Servite 46, Chaminade 3
Next: Friday at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks
Per Lou Ponsi, Kale Murphy was 17 of 24 for 143 yards and three touchdowns leading the Friars' blowout win.
11. LINCOLN-SAN DIEGO (3-0, LW #9)
Last week: Lincoln 50, Arbor View (Las Vegas) 31.
Next: Friday at No. 3 Mission Viejo
Winless Aggies close to 20-17 right before the half until the Hornets scored on three straight series to take control, capped with a 10-yard TD pass from Jordan Roa to King David Christopher-Dunn.
12. CATHEDRAL CATHOLIC (3-0, 13)
Last week: Cathedral Catholic 24, Chandler 23
Next: Sept. 19 at Helix
Almost a clean sweep for the Chandler schools over Southern California powers but a PAT missed after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Will Mencl to Kenan Johann Ve'ave'a in the final two minutes. QB Brady Palmer rushed for a TD in the second quarter to give Cathedral Catholic a 7-6 lead. Chandler scored 11 straight, capped with a 2-yard rushing TD by Mencl. Cathedral Catholic scored 10 straight to tie it a 17-17 when Honor Faalave broke loose for a 73-yard TD with 10 minutes left in the game to go up for good
13. FOLSOM (2-1, LW #5)
Last week: Mission Viejo 53, Folsom 14
Next: Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral
Humbling defeat for Bulldogs in Southern California.
14. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-0, LW #19)
Last week: San Juan Hills 42, Chino Hills 21
Next: Friday at Rockwall (Texas)
Timmy Herr was 12 of 15 for 302 yards and four touchdowns, three going to Luke Frith, who had four catches for 184 yards.
15. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-2, #12)
Last week: Rancho Cucamonga 14, Oak Hills 3.
Next: Friday vs. Chaparral
After two losses by a total of five points, Rancho's defense carried the day.
16. RIORDAN-SAN FRANCISC0 (2-0, LW #16)
Last week: Riordan 34, Monte Vista 0
Next: Saturday vs. Pittsburg
With all the offensive firepower, almost not fair to also have stellar defense. A 672yard touchdown bomb from Vanderbilt-bound QB Mike Mitchell to Harvard-bound WR Judge Nash started the scoring. Watch all the action HERE. A Mitchell to Max Mitchell (his brother) 36-yard pass set up a 4-yard TD pas from Mitchell to Kyle Welch to make it 14-0. Oregon State-bound Cynai Thomas got in the act before halftime with a 12-yard TD grab. Thomas caught his second TD pass, an 18-yarder after a rollout from Mitchell, making it 28-0 late in the third quarter. Mitchell threw his fifth TD pass with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter, a 20-yard strike to Nash.
17. GARDENA SERRA (2-1, LW #11)
Last week: Los Alamitos 41, Serra 21
Next: Friday at Downey
A nine-point flurry in the final 45 seconds of the first half, via Damian Calhoun, ignited the Griffins to the home win. A Colin Creason to Lenny Ibarra 45-yard bomb to end the half made it 28-14.
18. DAMIEN (3-0)
Last week: Damien 38, St. Paul 28
Next: Friday vs. Tustin
Per Donald Morrison, Isaiah Arriaza completed just 10 passes but four went for touchdowns. He threw for 276 yards and RB Malachi McFarland rushed 13 times for 177 yards, including a national record (tied countless times) with a 99-yard TD run.
19. DOWNEY (3-0, NR)
Last week: Downey 55, Millikan 7
Next: Friday vs. Sierra Canyon
Oscar Rios couldn't have been more effecient, going 14 of 16 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, two to Damani Porras (9 catches, 201 yards, 2 TDs).
20. PITTSBURG (2-0, LW #20)
Last week: Pittsburg 31, Bishop Manogue (Nev.) 23
Next: Saturday at Riordan
Senior QB Carlos Torres, a first-year starter, has thrown for 591 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.
21. LA COSTA CANYON (3-0, 22)
Last week: La Costa Canyon 56, Del Norte 13
Next: Friday at Southern Section power San Clemente
The Mavericks have now outscored opponents, 144-40.
22. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1, #21)
Last week: Had a bye
Next: Friday vs. King
Has won the last three seasons over King, 62-5, 48-24 and 49-20.
23. BEAUMONT (3-0, NR)
Last week: Beaumont 41, Summit 14
Next: Friday at Chaminade
The Cowboys scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and were off to the races. Braedon Miller had six catches for 118 yards and two TDs.
24. LEUZINGER (2-0)
Last week: Bye
Next: Sept. 19 at JSerra Catholic
Has outscored two foes, 75-3
25. YORBA LINDA (3-0, NR)
Last week: Yorba Linda 31, San Jacinto 21
Next: Friday at Esperanza
A 10-0 flurry in the second quarter proved decisive versus San Jacinto. Troy Roberts had 6 catches for 82 yards and a TD.
Tarek Fattal contributed to this report
