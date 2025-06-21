Los Angeles well-represented in USA U19 men's, women's 2025 FIBA World Cup rosters
Just when you thought Los Angeles didn't need any more help with its case for being the home for the best high school basketball talent in the country, the roster for the Team USA's U19 men's basketball team for the 2025 FIBA World Cup in Switzerland adds another layer to the argument.
Three of the 12 rostered players are from Los Angeles County — two high schoolers and one set for his freshman season in college this upcoming 2025-26 season.
Tyran Stokes of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks and Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco are among the top 2026 prospects in America, and Nik Khamenia, a two-time CIF State Open Division champion with Harvard-Westlake committed to Duke, are among the standouts to make up the U19 squad.
The other nine on the roster are: Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, Daniel Jacobson, Jasper Johnson, Morez Johnson Jr., JJ Mandaquit, Koa Peat and Jordan Smith Jr.,
The men's U19 FIBA World Cup tournament is set for June 28-July 6
On the women's side, two high schoolers from the Los Angeles area are on the USA U19 team that's headed to the Czech Republic to compete in the FIBA World Cup July 12-20.
Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon, a top 2026 prospect, and Sydney Douglas of Corona Centennial, a top 2028 prospect, are on the roster. Douglas helped Ontario Christian win the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship in February before announcing her transfer to Centennial on June 1.
The other 10 on the women's roster include: Sienna Betts, Addy Bjorn, Jazzu Davidson, Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall, Kayleigh Heckel, Jordan Lee, Alivia McGill, Emilee Skinner and Zania Socka-Nguemen.
