Mater Dei football's Kayden Dixon-Wyatt - Alabama target - makes one-handed TD grab (video)
Mater Dei junior wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt made a stellar one-handed grab down the left sideline for a touchdown against Servite Friday night.
Washington-bound QB Dash Beierly dropped back and tossed a tight spiral to the left side of the end zone for Dixon-Wyatt, who caught the ball with his left hand while being draped in coverage from the Servite defender.
Dixon-Wyatt completed the catch to the ground and followed it with a dance (that was flagged for unsportsman like conduct).
Dixon-Wyatt is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the country for the 2026 recruiting class. He ranked No. 7 nationally, according to 247Sports.com.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect has offers from Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Mater Dei moved to 6-0 after its Trinity League victory over Servite, which was previously unbeaten.
