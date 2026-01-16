Mater Dei football star cornerback, USC commit transfers to IMG Academy
One of Mater Dei's top football players told his teammates he's leaving on Thursday, according to a source close to the program.
Washington announced the move on his Instagram Friday.
Aaryn Washington, who goes by 'J.O.' and recently committed to USC, is leaving California and headed to Florida where he'll play his senior season for IMG Academy in Bradenton. He picked the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Washington.
Washington is ranked among one of the best corners in the country by 247Sports.com. The 6-foot junior only played in two games this season due to a lower leg injury, but he was a major impact on the team as a sophomore en route to the Monarchs second straight national title in 2024.
He played in 11 of the 13 games in 2024 with 20 tackles and a team-high three interceptions. In the game against St. John Bosco that fall, Washington had a pick-six that he celebrated with an impressive back flip in the end zone.
Washington committed to USC at the Navy All-American game on Jan. 10. He did it on live television before flexing his confidence about what he wants to accomplish at USC.
“Natty, that’s all I got to say," he said.
AARYN WASHINGTON'S RECRUITING PROFILE
Washington is one of America's best corners, especially when it comes to the 2027 class. Here's what 247Sports recruiting expert Andrew Ivins says about Washington:
-Technically-advanced defensive back with impressive instincts and natural coverage skills that might have the most upside as a new-age nickel.
-Burst onto the scene as a sophomore in a loaded Mater Dei secondary before injury derailed much of junior campaign.
-Sticky as a man defender and sneaky as a zone defender.
-Stays on top of routes with his slick agility and elite short-area quickness.
-Likes to keep his eyes on the quarterback as he waits to break on passes and generate takeaways.
-Not one to shy away in run support despite not being the biggest individual and has surprising stopping power as an open-field tackler.
-Must get healthy and avoid further setbacks, but should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can align on the inside or outside.
-Could earn snaps early in collegiate career given the polish.
