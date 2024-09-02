Miller Moss was a problem in high school
SBLive Sports
Five years later, Miller Moss is a starting quarterback once again.
A top 100 national recruit in the class of 2021, Moss last played a full football season in the fall of 2019 as a junior at Alemany High School in Southern California. The fall 2020 high school football season was postponed in California because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Moss chose to graduate early and enroll at USC.
Since the spring of 2021 Moss has been biding his time at USC behind a stable of quarterbacks and two head coaches. When Caleb Williams opted out of the 2023 Holiday Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, Moss was tabbed as the starter by USC coach Lincoln Riley - and he did not disappoint. In his first college start Moss completed 23-of-33 passes for 372 yards and 6 touchdowns in USC's 42-28 win over Louisville.
Now the 22-year-old Moss takes the reins for Riley as the Trojans' starting quarterback for the 2024 season - and a primetime television audience will get their first look at the 6-foot-1 gunslinger in a showdown vs. the LSU Tigers.
Moss has been in big games before, but they were on the high school stage.
His 2019 season at Alemany was spectacular and SBLive/SI had a front row seat. Moss led the Warriors to a 9-3 record and into the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. He passed for over 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns.
Here's an interview SBLive conducted with Moss before the start of the 2019 high school football season:
And here are highlights from Moss' senior season at Alemany:
