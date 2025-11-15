Carson Palmer Leads Alma Mater Past Sierra Canyon, Advances to D1 Semifinals (video)
It wasn't hard to see parity coming to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Two-time defending national champions Mater Dei had two, regular-season losses. No. 1 St. John Bosco rolled into the postseason with a Week 10 loss to the Monarchs. Corona Centennial had just one loss, Mission Viejo has the best QB in the field in Ohio State commit Luke Fahey, and Sierra Canyon was emerging as a viable contender at 10-0.
Throw all that into one playoff field, add a bye week and torrential downpour — what could possible happen?
The answer: bedlam.
Santa Margarita, led by first-year head coach Carson Palmer, went on the road and beat Sierra Canyon in the Division 1 quarterfinals Friday night 21-9 through relentless rain.
"We were ready for this weather. We were ready for this situation," Palmer said. "We practiced wet ball drills all week long. We were prepared."
The Eagles will take on Orange Lutheran in the semifinals next week. The Lancers stunned No. 1 St. John Bosco 20-19 after losing the same game earlier in the season 48-0.
When Palmer learned about his next opponent, he was visibly stunned before saying: "I don't care who we play, where we play, when we play — what the conditions are — we'll be ready."
QUICK GAME RECAP
Sierra Canyon dominated the first half with constant trips to the Santa Margarita redzone, but was never able to punch it in. In fact, those trips were highlighted by the Eagles' defense coming up with a field goal block, forcing a missed field goal, and an interception in the end zone by Siua Holani.
Santa Margarita took a 7-3 lead into halftime after scoring with 18 seconds left. It was the first time Sierra Canyon had trailed at halftime all season long.
"(Sierra Canyon) hadn't been in a game all year long," Palmer said. "We've been in fist fights week after week ... so we knew how to play at the end of the game when it was close. We wanted to put them in a situation where they were behind, and we held on to the lead."
Sierra Canyon scored on its opening drive of the second half to make it 9-7, but that was it. It was all Santa Margarita the rest of the way. Ryan Clark caught his second touchdown of the game to make it 14-9 before USC commit Trent Mosley ran in a close-range touchdown to make it 21-9 with three minutes to play in the third quarter.
"Our defense is crazy," Mosley said laughing. "I can't lie about that. They've been great all year. The offense has not been hot, but we make plays when it matters."
Quarterback Trace Johnson threw two touchdowns.
EAGLE'S PATH TO D1 FINAL
In the splash of a raindrop, the Division 1 semifinals look much different than anyone anticipated.
Santa Margarita will play Orange Lutheran on November 21 after beating the Lancers in Trinity League play 28-7 on October 24.
The other side of the Division 1 bracket will be a rematch, too. Mater Dei will travel to Corona Centennial. The Monarchs fell to Centennial 43-36 in a thriller on September 12.
If Mater Dei were to win that game, it would face Santa Margarita (if it wins) for a second time this season as well. Santa Margarita beat Mater Dei 7-6 on October 10.
In short, Santa Margarita has wins over all the remaining opponents in the field: Orange Lutheran, Mater Dei, and Centennial (33-27 in OT on August 28). Mater Dei, in theory, would need to avenge two losses to win another CIF Southern Section Division 1 title.
