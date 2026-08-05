Moore League Football Coaches Believe Five-Team Format Raises the Stakes

LONG BEACH, California — The Moore League is entering a new era, and its coaches believe the changes could reshape football in Long Beach.

With fewer league games and only two guaranteed playoff berths, every Friday night carries added importance.

"The revamped format places a premium on challenging nonleague schedules, consistent improvement and preparing teams for postseason success rather than simply chasing league victories," Long Beach Millikan coach Romeo Pellum said.

MOORE LEAGUE REALIGNMENT

Before (7 TEAMS) 2026 REALIGNMENT Moore League Moore League (5 Teams) Long Beach Poly Long Beach Poly Wilson Wilson Millikan Millikan Lakewood Lakewood Jordan Jordan Cabrillo Compton Hub City League Cabrillo Compton Dominguez Centennial Compton Early College

Key Change: The Moore League reduced from seven football-playing schools to five. Cabrillo and Compton moved into the new Hub City League alongside Dominguez, Centennial and Compton Early College.

TOUGHER ROAD TO PLAYOFFS

Rather than scheduling overmatched opponents, coaches said they want challenging nonleague games that better prepare their teams for league play and the postseason.

By scheduling stronger opponents, teams can better prepare for playoff football, challenge their athletes, and avoid becoming complacent.

Long Beach Wilson coach Raudric Curtis believes the new structure demands a higher standard of play throughout the season. Every week becomes more meaningful, forcing teams to continually improve and execute at a higher level.

Moore League football coaches ready to answer questions at media day. | Dame Lester

While encouraged about the future, the coaches acknowledged that Long Beach football is at an important crossroads.

Curtis pointed to improved facilities, talented young athletes and experienced coaching staffs as reasons for optimism. At the same time, he expressed concerns about the impact of player transfers and the fact that no Moore League team earned a playoff victory last season—the first time that has happened since 1973.

RESTORING LEAGUE STANDARDS

Despite those challenges, the shared goal remains clear: restore the Moore League’s reputation as one of Southern California’s best football leagues.

Although programs compete fiercely against one another during the season, the coaches emphasized that they ultimately want every Long Beach team to succeed once the playoffs begin. Their vision extends beyond individual programs and focuses on elevating football throughout the city.

MORE THAN WINS AND LOSSES

Building successful programs, they said, requires more than winning games.

Several programs have adopted college-style routines, including morning workouts, training tables, study halls and academic accountability. They believe these structures help develop disciplined student-athletes while preparing them for opportunities beyond high school.

Just as important are the relationships built between coaches, players, and families. Establishing trust, maintaining open communication, and being transparent about expectations were identified as key factors in retaining athletes. Several coaches pointed to strong retention rates within their own programs as evidence that those efforts are paying off.

COMPETITIVE BALANCE IS ESSENTIAL

Coaches believe greater competitive balance across the league will ultimately benefit every program by raising the overall level of play. Greater equality ensures every program continues to improve rather than becoming comfortable. Combined with Long Beach’s athletic talent and a renewed emphasis on football fundamentals, they believe the Moore League can once again produce championship-caliber teams prepared to compete deep into the postseason.

Each program enters the season with its own philosophy for pursuing a league championship.

Wilson’s approach centers on trusting the process, controlling what can be controlled, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and earning success through disciplined preparation. Long Beach Poly credits its expectations to a productive offseason and strong player buy-in throughout the program. Millikan emphasizes building an identity while creating a brotherhood in which players fully embrace the process and compete for one another.

Lakewood focuses on brotherhood, resilience through adversity, sacrifice, and preparing players for success beyond football. Jordan continues to prioritize competition, confidence in its on-campus talent, academic accountability, and a team-first mentality that asks players to make sacrifices for the success of the program.

Whether the new format produces immediate postseason success remains to be seen. But Moore League coaches agree on one point: raising the level of competition throughout the league is the first step toward restoring Long Beach football as one of California's premier public school football communities.