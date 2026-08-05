Who Are The Top Iowa High School Football Defensive Players In 2026?

This coming fall on the high school football field in Iowa will feature some incredible defensive talent.

The likes of Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Jevyn Severson and several others either have committed to major college programs or have those same teams offering them a spot when they do graduate.

High School On SI Iowa has released an early preseason Top 25 for the state, and team outlooks on some of the top-ranked teams. Here is a look at some of the top defensive players expected to return in 2026.

Top Iowa High School Football Defensive Players

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior

One of the top college prospects in the state, Wallace, who has committed to Minnesota, had 70 total tackles with 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks as a junior.

Nick Milburn, Newton, Senior

A tackling machine, Milburn led the entire state in tackles a year ago with 129 total stops, including 111 solos. He also had 21 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

Mohamed Darboh, Des Moines Lincoln, Senior

In a short amount of time on the football field, Darboh has become a phenom, as he had 69 tackles with 19 for loss and 12.5 quarterback sacks last season.

City High’s Marshall Sheldon (5) carries the ball during a Week 1 Iowa high school football game against Iowa City West Aug. 29, 2025 at Iowa City City High in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marshall Sheldon, Iowa City High, Junior

A two-way threat at the Class 5A level, Sheldon had 104 total tackles with 19 for loss as a sophomore.

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Senior

Mullenix racked up 128 tackles a season ago, including 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

Lucas Diehl, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Senior

One of the key returning Knight players from a state title run, Diehl will look to build off his 76 tackles and 14 quarterback sacks, as he also had 19 tackles for loss.

Lucas Feuerbach, Solon, Senior

Coming off the defensive line, Feuerbach had 87 tackles, with 16 for loss and four sacks.

Nate Brenneman, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Senior

It is hard to miss Brenneman on the football field, as he had 16 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks last year. He has committed to play on the offensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ames' running back Jamison Poe (2) breaks a tackle from Sioux City East's defensive back/quarterback Kason Clayborne (5), defensive back Dane Milton (3), and linebacker Kuper Fritz (49) and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ames High Football field on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Senior

Coming off a big baseball season, Clayborne will look to build off his junior football campaign in which he had 67 tackles with 13 for loss. He has committed to Minnesota.

Jevyn Severson, Madrid, Junior

With over 50 Division I offers to his credit, Severson will look to show why he’s one of the top prospects in the country. He had 54 tackles with 10 for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks last season.

Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, Junior

Blanshan recorded 113 total tackles, including 81 solos, with six tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Gabe King, East Sac County, Senior

King dominated on the defensive side of the ball a year ago, finishing with 107 total tackles including 10 for loss.

Kyler VanMaanen, Pella, Senior

VanMaanen caused problems for opposing offenses, finishing with 103 total tackles including 24 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks.

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, Senior

Only a handful of players finished with over 30 tackles for loss in 2025, and just two of them return, with one of those being Dop, wh had 33 with 8.5 quarterback sacks and 91 total stops.

Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett, Junior

Like Dop, Fleshman had 32 tackles for loss, concluding his sophomore season with 77 tackles and eight quarterback sacks.

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, Senior

Burkhart hit double digits in quarterback sacks as a junior, recording 12 among his 27 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles.

Brock Binkley, Lamoni, Senior

Binkley read quarterbacks to the full extent, picking off seven passes.

Trace Fleenor, Bondurant-Farrar, Senior

Fleenor ranked second in the state with 25 passes defended last year, picking off two.

Isaac Brownlee, Clear Lake, Senior

Brownlee will look to make an impact once more this season before heading off to the University of Pennsylvania, as he had 21 passes defended with three interceptions, including a pick-6.

Landon Alexander, Ogden, Senior

Alexander was a problem on the defensive side of the ball, recording 104 total tackles with 29 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks.

Izzah Grandon, Cedar Falls, Senior

Coming off the edge as a defensive end, Grandon picked up 25 tackles for loss and 9.5 quarterback sacks among his 83 total tackles.

Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, Junior

As just a sophomore, Lange found his way to 13 quarterback sacks, recording 23 tackles for loss and 55 total stops.