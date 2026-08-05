25 Must-See Games During the 2026 Pennsylvania High School Football Season

Interstate showdowns, historic rivalries and rematches between defending state champions highlight Pennsylvania's loaded 2026 high school football schedule. From Week 1 blockbusters to season-ending rivalry games, these are the 25 regular-season matchups every fan should have circled on the calendar.

If you're only able to make a few games this season, these should be at the top of the list.

Nos. 25-16: Early-Season Statement Games

25. Moon Area at Bethel Park, Friday, Sept. 4

Ryan Linn's TIgers visit Phil Peckich's Black Hawks in an Allegheny Six conference showdown this Labor Day weekend. Last year, Moon Area escaped with a close 23-20 victory.

24. Episcopal Academy at The Lawrenceville School (NJ), Friday, Sept. 4

Todd Fairlie's Churchmen open the 2026 season in New Jersey against the Big Red on Labor Day weekend. Both teams met the first weekend of September last season, where Episcopal Academy cruised to a 28-12 win.

23. Camden (NJ) at Imhotep Charter, Saturday, Aug. 29

Here we have another regional showdown as Devon Johnson's Panthers host New Jersey-based Camden, also known as the Panthers. Imhotep Charter last won the PIAA Class 5A state championship in 2023.

22. Easton Area at Central Bucks West, Friday, Aug. 28

Matt Senneca's Red Rovers head to Doylestown to face Rob Rowan's Bucks to begin the 2026 season. This will be the third consecutive year where both teams meet to open the season, as Easton Area won in 2025 while Central Bucks West took 2024's meeting.

21. State College Area at Central York, Friday, Aug. 28

Next is another late-August showdown as Matt Lintal's Little Lions visit Gerry Yonchiuk's Panthers. In 2025, both teams dominated opponents by scoring at least 40 points, which is why this game could be a real test to start the year.

20. Central York at North Penn, Friday, Sept. 4

The following week, the Panthers head to Lansdale to face Dick Beck's Knights. North Penn made it to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals, where they fell to eventual state champion La Salle College.

19. Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, Friday, Sept. 4

That same day, Mike Junko's Panthers will face Art Walker Jr.'s Tigers in Wexford. Last season, North Allegheny finished as WPIAL Class 6A runners-up, as both teams have plenty of promise for 2026.

18. State College Area at Bishop McDevitt, Friday, Sept. 11

The Little Lions have another early-season test as they visit Jeff Weachter's Crusaders. Bishop McDevitt is coming off back-to-back appearances in the PIAA Class 5A state title game against Roman Catholic, winning it all in 2024 and losing last year.

17. Good Counsel (MD) at Bishop McDevitt, Friday, Aug. 28

After finishing as the 2025 Class 5A runners-up, the Crusaders open 2026 with a showdown against the Maryland-based Falcons of the competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

16. Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, Friday, Sept. 11

Ryan Lehmeier's Vikings are coming off back-to-back appearances in the PIAA Class 6A state title game. Jon LeDonne led the Rams to the PIAA Class 5A championship in 2022, his first year as head coach. Both teams' recent successes make this matchup all the more interesting.

Nos. 15-6: Rivalries And Playoff Previews

15. Episcopal Academy at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Saturday, Oct. 17

Late in the season, the Churchmen visit Rick Knox's Blue Devils in an Inter-Academic conference matchup that could be one of the more competitive on both schools' schedules.

14. Downtingtown East at Downingtown West, Friday, Oct. 9

Michael Matta's Cougars and Tom Kline's Whippets once again meet in another chapter of this Downingtown football rivalry. West has taken the last two meetings, including a close 22-14 win in 2025.

13. Easton Area at Phillipsburg (NJ), Thursday, Nov. 26

One of the nation's oldest high school football rivalries continues this Thanksgiving as the Red Rovers visit the New Jersey-based Stateliners. Last year, Easton crushed Phillipsburg 35-6 to cap a record-breaking 14-1 season.

12. North Penn at Central Bucks West, Friday, Sept. 25

In late September, the Knights will visit the Bucks in what should be a very competitive Suburban One-National conference showdown. North Penn cruised to a 31-13 victory last year.

11. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Friday, Oct. 9

As we head to the second half of the season, the Panthers and Black Hawks will meet in a battle between two Pittsburgh area schools in the Allegheny Six. Upper Saint Clair has won the last two meetings, including a 57-32 victory last year.

10. Harrisburg at Bishop McDevitt, Saturday, Oct. 24

In late October, the Crusaders will host Calvin Everett's Cougars in another chapter of the "Battle of the Burg." Last season, Harrisburg made it to the PIAA Class 6A state semifinals, but fell to Central Catholic.

9. Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, Friday, Oct. 2

Earlier in the month, the Panthers will host T.J. Plack's Indians in a major Allegheny Six conference showdown. Peters Township swept both meetings against Upper St. Clair in 2025, including in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

8. Good Counsel (MD) at Malvern Prep, Friday, Sept. 25

Dave Gueriera coaches a talented Friars squad that features several Power 4 recruits in junior four-star EDGE George Parkinson IV, senior four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper, and senior three-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham. Malvern Prep's cross-border battle against the Maryland-based Falcons is one to watch.

7. Bergen Catholic (NJ) at Central Catholic, Friday, Aug. 28

The Vikings open the 2026 season at home against New Jersey power Bergen Catholic. The Crusaders are considered to be one of the top high school football teams in the Garden State.

6. La Salle College at Calvert Hall (MD), Saturday, Sept. 19

Brett Gordon's Explorers are coming off winning the 2025 PIAA Class 6A state championship. One of their interstate showdowns this season is against the Maryland-based Cardinals, which could make for a competitive matchup.

Top Five: Pennsylvania's Biggest Games of 2026

5. Roman Catholic at St. Joseph's Prep, Saturday, Oct. 31

Rick Prete's Cahillite enter 2026 as the defending PIAA Class 5A state champions. Tim Roken has led the Hawks to multiple state titles. These two Philadelphia powerhouses will go head-to-head on Halloween to close the regular season. St. Joseph's Prep took last year's matchup in a 40-39 thriller.

4. Malvern Prep at St. Joseph's Prep, Saturday, Sept. 19

As previously mentioned, the Friars have a talented roster of returning players. The Hawks also have their own weapon in junior five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison, who is already committed to Ohio State. This could be one of the premier games on the East Coast this season.

3. Roman Catholic at La Salle College, Saturday, Oct. 17

This is a battle between two reigning state champions in 5A and 6A. The Explorers went 13-1 en route to a state championship last year, with their one loss coming against the Cahillite.

2. Malvern Prep at La Salle College, Friday, Sept. 4

The Explorers have won the last two meetings against the Friars, including a 42-35 shootout in 2025. Malvern Prep last beat La Salle in a tight 13-7 contest in 2023. Who knows what kind of game we'll get between these two on Labor Day weekend.

1. St. Joseph's Prep at La Salle College, Saturday, Oct. 10

We finish with a battle between the last two PIAA Class 6A state champions and Philadelphia's ultimate high school football rivalry. The two teams met twice last season, with the Explorers taking both matchups.