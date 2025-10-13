MVP Josh Allen Honored With High Football Field Named in His Honor
Josh Allen has had quite the football journey coming from a small town of Firebaugh (CA) with a population of 7,619 people his humbleness has always shined on and off the field.
From Firebaugh to the Football World
Allen had to work harder than everyone especially when it came to the recruiting process. During his high school reign Allen threw for 5,269 yards and 59 touchdowns.
Overlooked But Never Outworked
Coming out of high school Josh Allen was overlooked having no scholarships offers and this resulted in him continuing his passion for football by taking the junior college route at Reedley Community College in California. During that time Josh took it open himself to send out a 1,000 emails with a link to his Hudl highlights in hopes that a D1 opportunity would happen. Wyoming took a chance on the reigning MVP and Allen took the opportunity and ran with it, as he threw for 5,066 yards and 44 touchdowns during his days with the Cowboys.
A Thousand Emails and One Big Break
Hello coach, my name is Josh Allen and I am a quarterback at Reedley JC out of California.
I stand at 6'5" 210 lbs and am a full qualifier, and feel like I would be a great fit in your offensive scheme! Please have a look at my Hudl http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4291509/highlights/181802376
Please get back to me at any convenience!
Thank you
Homecoming Honor: “Josh Allen Field”
On Friday October 10, 2025 Josh Allen received the ultimate honor as his former high school of Firebaugh (CA) named their football field "Josh Allen Field." According to Fox26 News in Fresno Josh Allen's parents Lavonne and Joel Allen were in attendance to represent Josh with this incredible honor and a video message from Allen was played at halftime to thank the community of Firebaugh for all the support they have shown him throughout his journey.
"Firebaugh has always been a very special place for our family," said Joel Allen, Josh's father and the starting quarterback for Firebaugh in 1982, during the ceremony. "I think about all the people who helped shape Josh's journey, I have to start by thanking his late grandfather, Albert E. Allen. He had a vision that one day Firebaugh would have its own high school and a football field for his children and grandchildren to showcase their talents. I think this moment is Josh's way of saying thank you to his grandfather for that dream."
Over the years we have seen Josh's humbleness shine on and off the field and to this day he continues to make an impact on and off the field. Having a football field named after him, especially while still in his prime in the NFL, is a true testament to Allen's dedication to his community. Watch the video below to see how Allen was honored.