The Best High School Sports Photos of November, 2025: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of November, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, volleyball, golf and girls and boys soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, December 26.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of November from High School On SI.
Touchdown Celebration
Rockhurst sophomore ATH Tristan Johnson reacts to his touchdown catch against Fort Osage in a Missouri high school football gam
Diving Dig
Plano East’s Dakota Hyunh dives for the dig in a Texas high school volleyball game
Leap Flag Football Grab
A Los Gatos receiver leaps to make the grab over a Menlo defender in a California high school flag football game
Goal Line Stop
Jules Karney - The Pahranagat Valley quarterback is stopped at the goal line by a Tonopah defender in the Nevada 1A football championship game
Outrunning The Defense
David Meisenholder - A Seaford player outruns the Island Trees defense in a New York high school football game
Off The Fingertips
A Roncalli player reaches for the ball against the Dwenger defender in an IHSAA playoff football game
Championship Crowd Surfing
Natnick’s Luke Dougherty is hoisted by fans after winning the MIAA Division 1 soccer championship
Elevating For The Catch
Sumner’s Braylon Pope goes up high for the grab over Puyallup’s Jason Denmark in a Washington high school football game
Tough Loss
Tim Vizer - A Fort Zumwalt East player sits dejected in the final minutes against Van Horn in a Missouri high school soccer game
50/50 Ball
Menlo Atherton junior wide receiver Lucca Keighery brings in the touchdown catch over the Sacred Heart Prep defender in a California high school football game