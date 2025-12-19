High School

The Best High School Sports Photos of November, 2025: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

SBLive's Photos of the Month
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of November, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, volleyball, golf and girls and boys soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, December 26

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of November from High School On SI.

Touchdown Celebration

David Smith

Rockhurst sophomore ATH Tristan Johnson reacts to his touchdown catch against Fort Osage in a Missouri high school football gam

Diving Dig

Michael Horbovetz

Plano East’s Dakota Hyunh dives for the dig in a Texas high school volleyball game

Leap Flag Football Grab

Jim Malone

A Los Gatos receiver leaps to make the grab over a Menlo defender in a California high school flag football game

Goal Line Stop

Jules Karney

Jules Karney - The Pahranagat Valley quarterback is stopped at the goal line by a Tonopah defender in the Nevada 1A football championship game

Outrunning The Defense

David Meisenholder

David Meisenholder - A Seaford player outruns the Island Trees defense in a New York high school football game

Off The Fingertips

Justin Sicking

A Roncalli player reaches for the ball against the Dwenger defender in an IHSAA playoff football game

Championship Crowd Surfing

Brian Kelly

Natnick’s Luke Dougherty is hoisted by fans after winning the MIAA Division 1 soccer championship

Elevating For The Catch

Vince Miller

Sumner’s Braylon Pope goes up high for the grab over Puyallup’s Jason Denmark in a Washington high school football game

Tough Loss

Tim Vizer

Tim Vizer - A Fort Zumwalt East player sits dejected in the final minutes against Van Horn in a Missouri high school soccer game

50/50 Ball

James Regan

Menlo Atherton junior wide receiver Lucca Keighery brings in the touchdown catch over the Sacred Heart Prep defender in a California high school football game

