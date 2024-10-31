Nik Khamenia explains Duke commitment, how it can help fulfill NBA dreams (video)
STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - Harvard-Westlake basketball star Nik Khamenia made his college decision on a Tuesday afternoon live on 247Sports.com.
One of California's top 2025 prospects decided Duke was the place to be, selecting the Blue Devils over west coast powers UCLA and Gonzaga. That Tuesday was like a blur when the news broke.
Khamenia's decision was trending online, especially when considering he'd be teaming up with Florida Columbus' Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former Duke and NBA standout Carlos Boozer, next season as freshmen.
Less than 24 hours later, Khamenia was available at Mission League media day at Harvard-Westlake Wednesday morning. After letting his decision marinate, he was able to thoroughly describe his commitment and why Duke was the choice for his college - and hopeful - NBA career.
"After Border League (a tournament in Las Vegas the weekend prior) I just knew I wanted to get it over with," Khamenia said. "I realized that it was something that was just sticking to the back of my head and, I didn't feel like I could give everything to my team because that was something that I was thinking about."
"So, I knew I had to get it done, and it just felt right. Duke is a place I know I'm going to get better. I know I'm going to have to improve. I don't have a choice," Khamenia added. "I'm going to be away from home. I'm going to grow as a person and as a basketball player."
"It's probably one of the best decisions I've made in my life," said Khamenia, who averaged 14 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists per game as a junior en route to the team's second straight CIF State Open Division title victory.
Khamenia is a 4-star rated prospect, according to 247Sports, but sits as a fringe 5-star recruit. He's currently ranked the No. 19 high school basketball player in the country and has a real chance to be a McDonald's All-American.
THE NBA DREAM
When asked if Khamenia's goal is to one day play in the NBA, the answer was simple.
"100%," he said.
He followed that declaration with articulating how he thinks Duke can help him get there one day.
"Coach (Jon) Scheyer has put four guys in the NBA in the three years he's been there," Khamenia said. "He believes in young guys. He brings in freshman and even when they struggle at the beginning of the season, he's still behind them, he still trusts them."
"Ultimately for me, I know to reach my full potential, I'm going to have to improve body wise," Khamenia continued. "(Duke) is just a place I think I can really reach that potential."
