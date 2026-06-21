No. 1 Class of 2029 Prospect Austin Miller Commits to Ohio State

Bellflower High School (California) wide receiver Austin Miller revealed his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday night following an official visit to Columbus.

Miller said the visit checked every box, and by the end of the weekend he felt he had found his future home.

"What separated Ohio State from everybody else was that it matched up to everything I thought it would be," Miller said. "I always wanted to go to Ohio State. I just needed to see it up close and personal."

Feeling Like a Priority

Miller received VIP treatment alongside several other highly regarded Ohio State recruits who were also on campus during the weekend.

"I felt honored for the coaches to bring me on their biggest official visit weekend and surround me with their top guys," Miller said. "It truly tells me they are very serious about me."

A Rare Combination of Size, Athleticism and Maturity

Miller has emerged as one of the premier prospects in the Class of 2029 thanks to a rare combination of size, athleticism and maturity. At 6-foot-5, he possesses the frame college coaches covet at the wide receiver position, but his physical tools are only part of the equation.

What separates Miller is his approach to development and his willingness to trust the recruiting process rather than rush a decision. Miller and his family focused on finding the right fit while allowing his game to develop naturally.

That patient approach ultimately led him to Columbus.

A Recruitment Without the Waiting Game

That same mindset showed up when it came time to make a decision.

Most recruits enjoy the recruiting process, taking visits and hearing from schools across the country. Miller came into the weekend knowing exactly what he wanted. He wasn't looking for attention. He was looking for confirmation. Once he got it, there was no reason to wait.

"Why wait on something that you already know?" Miller said. "I'm very intentional. I'm not about to play games about my future."

'29 Bellflower High School WR Austin Miller outside the Ohio State facility | Keith Miller

More Than a Commitment

For Miller, becoming a Buckeye means more than just committing to a football program. It means joining a place that already feels like family and earning an opportunity he has dreamed about for a long time.

"It means the world to me," Miller said. "I've found a home that feels like family. This is a dream come true. They're going to get one of the hardest-working players to come through WRU."

Miller also mentioned his desire to wear No. 1 at Ohio State. Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller famously wore No. 1 during his legendary career in Columbus.

The Next Chapter

Ohio State is adding one of the nation's most highly regarded Class of 2029 prospects to its future recruiting class. He made the trip to Columbus hoping Ohio State would live up to the expectations he had in his mind. By the time he left, he had his answer and a commitment to go with it.

Now, one of the nation's top Class of 2029 prospects has officially found his future home.