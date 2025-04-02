No. 2 high school baseball prospect Seth Hernandez homers, collects six RBI in No. 1 Corona’s 22-0 win

‘25 Seth Hernandez (CA, @VandyBoys)



FB: 96-98🔥🔥 (thru 2, sizzle down)

SL: 86-87 (short, late

CB: 78-81 (2700+ downer)

CH: 83-84 (high spin, parachute)



Silky smooth mvmt patterns w/ explosive stuff. Steady dose of CH to LHH for K/whiff. 4 for K any count. 👍👍#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/p4NirJuHIL