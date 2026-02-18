Odds to Win the National League Ahead of MLB Spring Training (Dodgers Heavy Favorites to Repeat as NL Champs)
Spring training is around the corner, and opening day will be here before we know it.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series Champions, and are overwhelming favorites to win the National League again, but who might give them a run for their money?
We already broke down the 2026 American League Pennant odds, so let’s take a look at the odds to win the National League for every team ahead of MLB spring training.
2026 National League Pennant Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +130
- Philadelphia Phillies: +700
- New York Mets: +700
- Atlanta Braves: +800
- Chicago Cubs: +950
- San Diego Padres: +1500
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1500
- Cincinnati Reds: +2200
- San Francisco Giants: +3500
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +3500
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +5000
- Miami Marlins: +10000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +10000
- Colorado Rockies: +30000
- Washington Nationals: +30000
The Dodgers’ odds of +130 imply that they have a 43.48% chance of winning the National League, and no one is particularly close to that. The +700 odds for the Phillies and Mets imply a 12.5% chance, with the Braves at 11.11% implied at +800 odds.
There is very little separating those three NL East teams, and it’ll be a dogfight between that trio with the Marlins and Nationals being afterthoughts.
The Cubs could make some noise after bolstering their rotation with a trade for Edward Cabrera this offseason, and Chicago is adding Alex Bregman to an already strong lineup.
The Padres are interesting at 15/1. They’ll battle with the Dodgers all season long in the NL West, and that could give them an advantage if they meet in the postseason.
Beyond San Diego, I might look at the Reds as a dark horse after making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and the first time in a full season since 2013, last year under Terry Francona.
But it really is everyone against the Dodgers in the National League, and even in the 2026 World Series odds for every team as well.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.