Prediction: Washington Huskies primed to land another top California football recruit
Nobody would ever call Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco incoming senior Chris Lawson a follower, but the highly sought-after two-way star appears on the brink to join a long line of California football players to the University of Washington.
The highly athletic 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver and cornerback, ranked the No. 19 California recruit from the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, is scheduled to announce his college choice Sunday afternoon.
His finalists are the Huskies, along with fellow former Pac-12 schools Oregon and Cal, but from the people we've talked to, industry opinions and the California trend to the Northwest, new Washington coach Jedd Fisch is about to score one of the Golden State's most versatile athletes.
His high school Adhir Ravapati calls Lawson truly "special," and he's coached and trained some superb high-level athletes, including NFL players, receiver Troy Franklin (drafted in the 4th round of 2024 draft by the Broncos), running back Jordan Mims (Saints) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (Vikings), all while winning a state title during his four-year tenture at Menlo-Atherton (2015-18).
He's also coached some major college talent while starting his third year at Riordan, including two other major talents from the Class of 2025 in Arizona commit Losipini Tupou and undecided Peter Langi, both offensive linemen.
Lawson, who has 23 college offers to date, is right at the top of Ravapati's coaching talent list.
"(Lawson) reminds me of Jalen McMillen from San Joaquin Memorial now in the NFL (a receiver with the Buccaneers)," Ravapati said.
McMillen didn't attend Riordan or Menlo-Atherton, but he did spend four seasons at Washington. Perhaps Lawsom will mirror McMillen's career which featured 158 catches for the Huskies and 16 touchdowns.
"Chris is a dynamic athlete who's very fluid and explosive," Ravapati said. "He's got great instincts and plays with an edge and enthusiasm that comes from being an intense competitor."
If Lawson picks the Huskies, he'd be Fisch's 21st commit from this class and eighth by way of California, including five San Francisco Bay Area recruits.
Those are: fellow West Catholic Athletic League standout Champ Taulealea, a 6-foot-4, 325 interior lineman from Valley Christian, Bishop O'Dowd-Oakland athlete Deji Ajose, Monte Vista-Danville running back Julian McMahan and Menlo-Atherton tight end Devin Hyde.
Lawson would be the sixth four-star recruit hauled in by the Huskies and the second highest commit from California behind only Taulealea.
Washington's current class of commits features only one wide receiver in IMG Academy's Raiden Vines-Bright, but Fisch evidently covets all-around athletes. Four of the 20 commits overall are tabbed "athletes."
The Huskies rank 21st nationally in recruiting from this class, according to 247Sports.
Ravipati may be partial, but he can't imagine any of Washington's commits featuring a higher ceiling than Lawson, who last season hauled in 68 passes for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 26 tackles, three interceptions and two caused fumbles.
"Chris is just a difference maker who honestly could player either wide receiver or cornerback at the next level and be an All-American type of player," Ravpati said.