Prices to Attend AAU Basketball Events Cost More Than NBA Playoff Ticket

How much does it cost parents to watch their son or daughter compete in AAU travel basketball tournaments?

Evidently, the answer is too much.

Ticket prices for this weekend's AAU travel basketball events have caught fire on social media across the country from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh.

MADE Hoops' West Mania event at the LA Convention Center is charging $68.84 (including a 2.64 processing fee) for its 'spectator event pass' at the door. The flyer makes sure to state the event doesn't take cash, doesn't issue refunds, and will allow admission to children 8 and under for free.

The flyer also says that $1 from each ticket goes towatd the MADE For All Foundation - Youth Access Scholarship Fund.

MADE Hoops West Mania AAU basketball event flyer. | MADE Hoops

COSTS MORE THAN NBA PLAYOFF TICKET

In Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Jam Fest is selling multi-day bands for $70 with single-day bands ranging from $35 to $45. Joe Kinsey from OutKick pointed out something quite remarkable when comparing the price of AAU admission to the cost of something much more grandiose — like an NBA playoff game.

"Look at the price to attend AAU basketball this weekend in Pittsburgh. The get-in price for Game 1 of the Cavs(-Raptors) playoff series tonight in Cleveland was $43," Kinsey posted on Twitter/X.

He added that events in Milwaukee and Ohio are charging $92 and $87 dollars.

When framed like that, Kinsey is basically saying you can watch Donovan Mitchell and James Harden take on Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes for less than what it would cost to watch a day's worth of high school basketball.

REACTIONS ONLINE TO HIGH PRICES

Basketball pundits and media alike have started to question the whole thing when considering most parents already pay for their child to play travel basketball, plus the gouging prices to watch games. Not to mention, in Los Angeles, it's not cheap to park anywhere near the LA Convention Center. Flat rates cost anywhere between $25-$40, according to the LA Convention Center website.

Dinos Trigonis, a well known figure in grassroots basketball, chimed in on the prices via Twitter/X. Trigonis founded (and organized for 20 years) the top prep basketball regular season one-day event on the West Coast, the Pangos Dream Classic. He knows a thing or two about putting on events ...

"Plenty of good events out there especially for low level/developing players NOT charging what MADE Hoops and not forcing parents to pay entire weekend pass when they are just there for 1 day or 1 game. Just call this what this is: a Private Equity money grab exploiting youth," Trigonis wrote.

Trigonis has a theory on why the prices are so high.

"Don't blame Made Hoops. They were bought by a private equity company whose #1 goal is to squeeze the lemon dry. Blame the team directors who ignore the high cost associated with their team parents/families watching their kids play at MADE Hoops events," he wrote.

Basketball parents started to share their stories with Kinsey, who relayed that one mom and dad in Pennsylvania pay more than $200 this weekend for two passes at $80 each, plus $10 per day for parking.

This weekend's tournament at Spooky Nook in Manheim, PA will run a mom & dad $204 for three days of admission & 3 days of parking ($10/day).



(via @teamtitans22112) pic.twitter.com/W0Naam4r1v — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) April 18, 2026

NOT PLAYING ON HARDWOOD

The MADE Hoops event at the LA Convention Center is not played on hardwood, it's play on a thin sports court. The sports court connects together (kind of like a child's play mat or Legos).

It's another talking point when it comes to what parents and players are getting for their money at these events.

A photo taken at the MADE Hoops event of the sports court the games are played on at the LA Convention Center. | Photo Courtesy