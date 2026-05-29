2026 USA Men’s U-18 Team Comprised of All-Americans, Player of the Year Honorees and More

USA Basketball recently announced its U-18 Men’s National Team, which is set to compete in the FIBA U-18 Men’s AmeriCup next week.

USA Basketball makes selections for 2026 Men’s U-18 squad

This year’s U-18 squad consists of standout high school athletes from the Class of 2026 to 2027. The roster includes Bruce Branch III, Quentin Coleman, Adan Diggs, Caleb Gaskins, Demarcus Henry, Jasiah Jervis, Malachi Jordan, Taylen Kinney, Colben Landrew, Ethan Taylor, Davion Thompson and Darrius Wabbington.

The selections were made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee after six days of training camp in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Division I college coaches will lead the team. Anthony Grant (Dayton) is the head coach, and Matt Langel (Colgate) and Nate Oats (Alabama) are assistant coaches.

Details on U-18 AmeriCup

The FIBA U-18 Men’s AmeriCup is June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico. Team USA will face Group A foes Argentina (June 1), Mexico (June 2) and Brazil (June 4).

After group play, the tournament continues with play-in games on June 5, followed by the semifinal round (June 6) and the medal games (June 7).

The Americans have won 11 of the 13 gold medals at the U-18 Men’s AmeriCup.

U-18 Team Highlights (via USA Basketball)

All 12 athletes will make their USA national team debuts in Leon.

Gaskins was previously a finalist for the 2024 U-17 National Team and, along with Branch and Taylor, helped the USA capture a sixth straight victory over the World Team at the Nike Hoop Summit in April.

Breakdown of 2026 USA Men’s U-18 National Team

Bruce Branch III, Prolific Prep, 2026 (G/F)

College: BYU

A Gilbert, Arizona native, Branch was a McDonald’s and MaxPreps All-American.

Branch averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game in his career at Prolific Prep. Before Prolific Prep, he captured two state titles at Perry (AZ).

Quentin Coleman, The Principia School, 2026 (G)

College: Illinois

Coleman, a St. Louis native, was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year, St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year and a two-time Class 3 Player of the Year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

He was also honored as a MaxPreps (first team) and Naismith (second team) All-American. Coleman averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals as a senior, and shot 64% from the field and 50% from 3-point range with four 30-point games.

Adan Diggs, Millennium, 2027 (G)

Diggs, a Goodyear (AZ) native, was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year and earned first team all-state honors from The Arizona Republic. Diggs reclassified from 2028 to 2027 on May 19.

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus, 2026 (F)

College: Miami

A Miami native, Gaskins was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year after he guided Columbus to its fifth straight FIAA Class 7A state title.

Gaskins averaged 22.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32 games. He was a McDonald’s All-American and a semifinalist for the Naismith Award.

Demarcus Henry, AZ Compass Prep, 2027 (F)

Henry, a Charlotte (NC) native, averaged 24 points a game as a junior at Compass Prep. Henry currently holds 24 Division I offers.

Jasiah Jervis, Archbishop Stepinac, 2026 (G)

College: Michigan State

The White Plains (NY) native was named the Gatorade New York and the Catholic High School Athletic Association Class AA Player of the Year.

Jervis averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals in 29 games for the Crusaders.

Malachi Jordan, Dream City Christian School, 2027 (F)

Jordan, a White House (TN) native, is a five-star recruit with 18 Division I offers. Before his junior year, Jordan transferred to Dream City Christian from Link Academy.

Taylen Kinney, Overtime Elite, 2026 (G)

College: Kansas

Kinney, a Newport (KY) native, played at Newport High School before he transferred to Overtime Elite. He had 1,220 career points in three seasons with the Wildcats, helping the team capture back-to-back Ninth Region titles in 2023 and 2024.

Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 2026 (F)

College: UConn

An Alabaster (AL) native, Landrew was named the MaxPrep and Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Landrew averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game through 33 games for Wheeler (GA). He also led the Wildcats to back-to-back 6A state titles.

Ethan Taylor, Link Academy, 2026 (C)

Taylor, a Branson (MO) native with a 7-3 wingspan, was a two-time all-state honorable mention and three-time all-conference nod at Shawnee Mission Northwest (KS) before transferring to Link Academy for his senior year.

Davion Thompson, Link Academy, 2027 (G)

Thompson, a Bolingbrook (IL) native, was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball and the 2025 Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year while at Bolingbrook High School.

Before he transferred to Link Academy for his junior season, Thompson averaged 24 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists as a sophomore.

Darius Wabbington, Sunnyslope, 2027 (C)

A Phoenix (AZ) native, Wabbington averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks through 30 games for the Vikings.

Wabbington helped Sunnyslope, who finished with a 28-2 record, capture its first AIA open state title this past season.

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