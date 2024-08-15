Report: Aundre Cummings is new coach at rising national girls basketball power Ontario Christian
One of the nation's fastest rising girls basketball programs will have new leadership at the top for the 2024-25 season.
Four days after Ontario Christian coach Matt Tumambing announced on Instagram that he was leaving the program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday on Twitter that former assistant Aundre Cummings is the team's new coach.
Cummings is the stepfather of star guard and 2023-24 SBLive Freshman of the Year Kaleen Smith, who averaged 34.9 points per game, leading the Knights to a 28-5 record and No. 19 national rankings. Cummings is also known for his work as a director and coach on the boys side with the prominent Cal Storm club program.
A text to Ontario Christian athletic director David Parkes to confirm the hiring was not immediately returned.
In five seasons, Tumambing transformed the program from a heavyweight within the CIF-Southern Section's lower divisions into an up-and-coming national power. The Knights went 140-22 during his tenure, made three CIF sectional or regional title games, earned Southern Section Open Division berths the last two seasons, and never lost a game in Ambassador League play.
The Knights had their strongest season yet in 2023-24, going 28-5 and finishing with program-best rankings of No. 4 in California and No. 19 in the country. Besides her scoring prowess, the 5-foot-6 guard cemented her status as the top player in the Class of 2027, averaging 6.5 assists, and 4.2 steals per game.
Despite graduating star seniors Amanda Ajobiewe (Georgetown), Karsen Marshall (CSU-Northridge), and Dejah Saldivar (Jessup), Ontario Christian is expected to continue its march up the national pecking order in 2024-25.
The Knights return Smith and fellow starter Legacy Benjamin, and have at least three major additions in senior transfer Alanna Neale (Village Christian) and freshmen Tatianna Griffin and Sydney Douglas. Neale is a returning SBLive All-Southern Section honoree with several Division I offers, and Griffin and Douglas are long considered two of the premier recruits in the Class of 2028.