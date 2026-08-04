Rocklin Banking On Young Talent, Veteran Defense As Thunder Reload For 2026

After graduating much of its offensive production, Rocklin enters the 2026 high school football season facing more questions than answers. But fourth-year coach Jason Adams believes the Thunder have the pieces to grow into a dangerous team, thanks to an emerging quarterback, an impact transfer finally eligible to play and a veteran defense capable of keeping Rocklin competitive while the offense finds its footing.

Rocklin Sierra-Foothill League

Head Coach: Jason Adams

2025: 6-6 (1-5 6th SFL)

Offense. There are holes. It is the side of the ball with uncertainty.

Offense Searching For Answers

The Thunder will have to figure it out by week four when Sierra-Foothill League play begins and Rocklin visits Folsom.

“So we have no experience there,” said Rocklin head coach Jason Adams. “We’re extremely limited on the offensive side of the ball. We got a returner/ receiver who made some plays…and we had a tight end; he did the job. Those two guys are back. Do I think our players have worked hard all offseason? Yeah. I think our coaches are doing a good job. We are going to learn a lot about ourselves in the first three weeks.”

The first three weeks could be somewhat challenging, as the Thunder meet Turlock, Nevada’s Bishop Manogue and the Aaron Rodgers-attended Pleasant Valley.

“We open on the road and then host two quality opponents…so right now we have a lot of question marks.”

Taylor, Lively Offer Hope

Despite the inexperience, Adams believes Rocklin has two offensive playmakers capable of changing games. Pass-catching running back CJ Taylor and quarterback Parker Lively.

Taylor transferred from Whitney High School last year, but Sac-Joaquin section rules forced him to sit out the season. Adams believes Taylor has the potential to become one of the Thunder's top offensive weapons.

“Arguably, our best football player…We're all excited for him,” Adams said. “He kept a positive attitude. He worked his butt off. He never complained about it. The character he demonstrated was tremendous.”

Lively led the JV Thunder to a 10-0 record, which means something in the hyper-competitive SFL. He is already garnering attention from Division I programs.

“He's really good. He can make every throw that you need,” the Thunder coach said. “He can do the anticipation thing. He can drive the ball. He can throw the ball across the field on a deep out and around the pocket. And like anybody else who's young, he's got some decision-making things to get better at.”

So, optimism seems to be guiding Adams’ opinion of the Rocklin offense.

“We got to replace five linemen. But when we get the ball to the right guys…we feel like we have a chance to be a dynamic offense, whatever that means. We can run it and throw it pretty darn good.”

Defense Returns Proven Leaders

While the offense reloads, Rocklin's defense returns considerably more experience. Adams believes the interior line will improve. While the offense reloads, Rocklin's defense returns considerably more experience. Jonah Clifford had 20 tackles last season and Daveion Theophilus recorded 18 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss.

“This kid named Jonah Clifford was a marginal player last year, but he's going to be pretty good,” Adams said. “He's 6-foot-3, 310, and from a productivity perspective, we expect him to be a heck of a player for us. And we have one of those high school dynamo kind of guys; 6-foot, 215-220, strong-as-an-ox, quick-as-all-hell. He's going to play interior for us. Daveion Theophilus. So I like us interiorly. And then we'll get it done on the edges. It won't be dynamic players, but they'll be solid.”

Senior linebacker Damien Panteloglow returns as the Thunder's leading tackler after recording 89 stops, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2025.

Chemistry Fuels Optimism

Adams believes the Thunder's chemistry could become one of their biggest strengths this fall.

“One of the things our kids have shared with me more than once is they feel cohesive. There's a lot of that. It's high school football. Some of these guys hanging out on the weekends together. We just had a 24-day break where we gave all the kids and their families a lot of time to get away. I know a lot of them were hanging out and traveling together. So if you got that, you’ve got a chance for good chemistry.”

Key Games

@Folsom-9/25

vs. Oak Ridge-10/2

vs. Granite Bay-10/9

vs. Jesuit-10/30

@Del Oro-11/6