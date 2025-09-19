Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Folsom traveling to take on Rocklin.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, highlighted by Folsom vs Rocklin at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador vs Rosemont
American Canyon vs Hayward
Antioch vs Del Campo
Argonaut vs El Dorado
Armijo vs Modesto Christian
Atwater vs Pitman
Bear Creek vs Modesto
Bear River vs Wheatland
Bradshaw Christian vs Galt
Buhach Colony vs Lodi
Central Valley vs Davis
Central Valley vs Las Plumas
Ceres vs Livingston
Colusa vs Gridley
Davis vs Whitney
De La Salle vs Grant Union
Dixon vs El Camino
Downey vs Edison
Esparto vs Woodland Christian School
Galt vs Bradshaw Christian
Gridley vs Colusa
Gustine vs Mariposa County
Las Plumas vs Central Valley
Linden vs Millennium
Livingston vs Ceres
Lodi vs Buhach Colony
Mariposa County vs Gustine
Millennium vs Linden
Pierce vs Williams
Rio Vista vs Elite
Vacaville vs Pioneer
Vintage vs Bethel
Williams vs Pierce
Woodland Christian vs Esparto
