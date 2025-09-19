High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 4

CJ Vafiadis

Pittsburg RB offers a stiff arm during the Pirates' 28-27 win over Folsom for the CIF Division 1-AA Northern California Regional title.
Pittsburg RB offers a stiff arm during the Pirates' 28-27 win over Folsom for the CIF Division 1-AA Northern California Regional title. / Photo: Ernie Abrea

There are 90 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Folsom traveling to take on Rocklin.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, highlighted by Folsom vs Rocklin at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs Rosemont

American Canyon vs Hayward

Antioch vs Del Campo

Argonaut vs El Dorado

Armijo vs Modesto Christian

Atwater vs Pitman

Bear Creek vs Modesto

Bear Creek vs Weston Ranch

Bear River vs Wheatland

Beyer vs Johansen

Big Valley Christian vs River Islands

Bradshaw Christian vs Galt

Bret Harte vs Summerville

Buhach Colony vs Lodi

Calaveras Hills vs Riverbank

Capital Christian vs Twelve Bridges

Center vs Marysville

Central Catholic vs Patterson

Central Valley vs Davis

Central Valley vs Las Plumas

Ceres vs Livingston

Chavez vs Tokay

Christian Brothers vs Inderkum

Clovis West vs Turlock

Colfax vs Oakmont

Colusa vs Gridley

Cordova vs West Park

Davis vs Whitney

De La Salle vs Grant Union

Del Oro vs Oak Ridge

Delta vs Valley Christian Academy

Denair vs Stone Ridge Christian

Dixon vs El Camino

Downey vs Edison

East Nicolaus vs West Valley

East Union vs Sierra

El Capitan vs Waterford

El Dorado vs Argonaut

Elk Grove vs Franklin

Encina Prep vs Vacaville Christian

Enterprise vs Fairfield

Escalon vs Sonora

Esparto vs Woodland Christian School

Florin vs Mira Loma

Folsom vs Rocklin

Foothill vs Lincoln

Foresthill vs Turlock Christian

Franklin vs McNair

Freedom vs Orestimba

Galt vs Bradshaw Christian

Golden Sierra vs Lindhurst

Golden Valley vs Kimball

Granite Bay vs Jesuit

Gregori vs Los Banos

Gridley vs Colusa

Gustine vs Mariposa County

Hercules vs Napa

Highlands vs Mesa Verde

Hilmar vs Ripon Christian

Hug vs Johnson

Hughson vs Ripon

Justin-Siena vs Pinole Valley

Kennedy vs McClatchy

Laguna Creek vs Monterey Trail

Las Plumas vs Central Valley

Lathrop vs Pacheco

Liberty Ranch vs Union Mine High School

Lincoln vs Manteca

Linden vs Millennium

Live Oak vs Winters

Livingston vs Ceres

Lodi vs Buhach Colony

Los Banos vs Gregori

Mariposa County vs Gustine

Maxwell vs Mt. Shasta

Millennium vs Linden

Modesto Christian vs Armijo

Modoc vs Portola

Mountain House vs Oakdale

Mt. Shasta vs Maxwell

Napa vs Hercules

Natomas vs Rio Linda

Oakdale vs Mountain House

Orestimba vs Freedom

Oroville vs Weed

Pacheco vs Lathrop

Pierce vs Williams

Pinole Valley vs Justin-Siena

Pleasant Grove vs Sheldon

Pleasant Valley vs Tracy

Ponderosa vs Woodcreek

Portola vs Modoc

Rio Americano vs Vista del Lago

Rio Vista vs Elite

Ripon Christian vs Hilmar

River Islands vs Big Valley Christian

River Valley vs Yuba City

Riverbank vs Calaveras Hills

Rodriguez vs Vanden

Sierra vs East Union

Stagg vs West

Stone Ridge Christian vs Denair

Summerville vs Bret Harte

Sutter vs Woodland

Tracy vs Pleasant Valley

Turlock vs Clovis West

Turlock Christian vs Foresthill

Union Mine High School vs Liberty Ranch

Vacaville vs Pioneer

Vacaville Christian vs Encina Prep

Valley Christian Academy vs Victory Christian

Vanden vs Rodriguez

Victory Christian vs Valley Christian Academy

Vintage vs Bethel

Waterford vs El Capitan

Weed vs Oroville

West vs Stagg

West Valley vs East Nicolaus

Weston Ranch vs Bear Creek

Wheatland vs Bear River

Williams vs Pierce

Winters vs Live Oak

Woodland Christian vs Esparto

Woodcreek vs Ponderosa

Yuba City vs River Valley

View all Sacramento metro games

