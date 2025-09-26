High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 5

CJ Vafiadis

Manteca Buffaloes vs Marin Catholic Wildcats - Sep 13, 2025
Manteca Buffaloes vs Marin Catholic Wildcats - Sep 13, 2025 / Charles Chang

There are 80 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 7 De La Salle hosting St. Mary's of Stockton.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 76 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Mary's vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs Liberty Ranch

Analy vs Kimball

Antioch vs Nevada Union

Antelope vs McClatchy

Argonaut vs Union Mine High School

Armijo vs Edison

Bear Creek vs Tokay

Bear River vs Oakmont

Bella Vista vs Ponderosa

Beyer vs Livingston

Big Valley Christian vs Linden

Biggs vs Maxwell

Bradshaw Christian vs El Dorado

Bret Harte vs Millennium

Burbank vs Santa Rosa

Calaveras Hills vs River Islands

Capital Christian vs West Park

Casa Grande vs Napa

Casa Roble vs Woodland

Center vs Johnson

Central Catholic vs Manteca

Central Valley vs Live Oak

Central Valley vs Pacheco

Chavez vs Franklin

Christian Brothers vs Vista del Lago

Colfax vs Marysville

Colusa vs Pierce

Cordova vs Kennedy

Cosumnes Oaks vs Elk Grove

Davis vs Lathrop

Davis vs River Valley

De La Salle vs St. Mary's

Deer Valley vs Roseville

Del Oro vs Whitney

Delta vs Mira Loma

Denair vs Gustine

Durham vs Winters

East Nicolaus vs Willows

East Union vs Patterson

El Camino vs Natomas

Elite vs Golden Sierra

Enochs vs Merced

Escalon vs Hilmar

Esparto vs Mesa Verde

Foothill vs Richmond

Franklin vs Laguna Creek

Galt vs Rosemont

Granite Bay vs Oak Ridge

Gridley vs Paradise

Hamilton vs Quincy

Highlands vs Rio Vista

Hughson vs Ripon Christian

Jesuit vs Rocklin

Johansen vs Ceres

Justin-Siena vs Tamalpais

Las Plumas vs Shasta

Le Grand vs Waterford

Lincoln vs Wheatland

Lindhurst vs Woodland Christian

Los Molinos vs Portola

Mariposa County vs Modesto Christian

McNair vs West

Modesto vs Ripon

Monterey Trail vs Sheldon

Mountain House vs Sierra

North Tahoe vs Pershing County

Oroville vs Weed

Rio Americano vs Woodcreek

Riverbank vs Summerville

Rodriguez vs Vacaville

Sacramento vs Pioneer

San Juan vs Vacaville Christian

Sonora vs Orestimba

Stagg vs Weston Ranch

View all Sacramento metro games

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California