San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature No. 23 Pittsburg traveling to take on Liberty, and No. 14 Archbishop Riordan hosting Valley Christian.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 71 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Oakland Tech vs Castlemont, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by De La Salle vs Amador Valley at 7:15 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs. Campolindo
Alameda vs. Mt. Eden
Albany vs. Bethel
Alhambra vs. College Park
Amador Valley vs. De La Salle
American vs. San Lorenzo
American Canyon vs. Petaluma
Analy vs. St. Vincent de Paul
Antioch vs. Deer Valley
Aragon vs. Milpitas
Archbishop Mitty vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory
Balboa vs. Mission
Bellarmine College Prep vs. St. Ignatius
Benicia vs. Northgate
Berkeley vs. Castro Valley
Berean Christian vs. Ygnacio Valley
Burlingame vs. Carlmont
California vs. San Ramon Valley
Capuchino vs. Mountain View
Cardinal Newman vs. Rancho Cotate
Casa Grande vs. Justin-Siena
Castlemont vs. Oakland Tech
Clayton Valley Charter vs. Miramonte
Clear Lake vs. Cloverdale
Concord vs. Mt. Diablo
Cupertino vs. Saratoga
Del Mar vs. Silver Creek
Dougherty vs. Foothill
Dublin vs. Granada
El Cerrito vs. Salesian College Preparatory
Fort Bragg vs. Middletown
Fremont vs. McClymonds
Fremont vs. Terra Nova
Gonzales vs. Pajaro Valley
Gunderson vs. Westmont
Half Moon Bay vs. Woodside
Hayward vs. Newark Memorial
Healdsburg vs. Terra Linda
Hercules vs. Kennedy
Hillsdale vs. Sequoia
Hollister vs. Monterey
Homestead vs. Mills
Irvington vs. Piedmont
James Logan vs. Tennyson
Jefferson vs. Monta Vista
Kelseyville vs. Willits
Leigh vs. Santa Teresa
Leland vs. Willow Glen
Liberty vs. Pittsburg
Lincoln vs. Live Oak
Lower Lake vs. Upper Lake
Maria Carrillo vs. Montgomery
Menlo School vs. Palo Alto
Menlo-Atherton vs. Sacred Heart Prep
Monte Vista vs. Oak Ridge
Moreau Catholic vs. San Leandro
North Monterey County vs. Watsonville
Oak Grove vs. Overfelt
Oakland vs. Oakland Tech
Piedmont vs. Pinole Valley
Piedmont Hills vs. Pioneer
Piner vs. San Rafael
Pinole Valley vs. Vallejo
Richmond vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Santa Clara vs. South San Francisco
Santa Rosa vs. Ukiah
Silver Creek vs. Del Mar
Vintage vs. Marin Catholic
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are 10 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The first game, Saint Mary's vs De Anza, starts at 12:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Saint Francis vs Serra at 1:30 PM. The final game, Cloverdale vs Willits, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:
Archbishop Riordan vs. Valley Christian
Arroyo vs. Encinal
De Anza vs. Saint Mary's
Lincoln vs. Washington
Lowell vs. Galileo
Napa vs. Redwood
San Lorenzo Valley vs. St. Francis
Scotts Valley vs. Monte Vista Christian
Serra vs. Saint Francis
Willits vs. Cloverdale
