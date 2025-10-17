High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17-18, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 8

CJ Vafiadis

Riordan junior QB
Riordan junior QB / Photo Eric Taylor

There are 91 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature No. 23 Pittsburg traveling to take on Liberty, and No. 14 Archbishop Riordan hosting Valley Christian.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 71 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Oakland Tech vs Castlemont, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by De La Salle vs Amador Valley at 7:15 p.m. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs. Campolindo

Alameda vs. Mt. Eden

Albany vs. Bethel

Alhambra vs. College Park

Amador Valley vs. De La Salle

American vs. San Lorenzo

American Canyon vs. Petaluma

Analy vs. St. Vincent de Paul

Antioch vs. Deer Valley

Aragon vs. Milpitas

Archbishop Mitty vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

Balboa vs. Mission

Bellarmine College Prep vs. St. Ignatius

Benicia vs. Northgate

Berkeley vs. Castro Valley

Berean Christian vs. Ygnacio Valley

Burlingame vs. Carlmont

California vs. San Ramon Valley

Capuchino vs. Mountain View

Cardinal Newman vs. Rancho Cotate

Casa Grande vs. Justin-Siena

Castlemont vs. Oakland Tech

Clayton Valley Charter vs. Miramonte

Clear Lake vs. Cloverdale

Concord vs. Mt. Diablo

Cupertino vs. Saratoga

Del Mar vs. Silver Creek

Dougherty vs. Foothill

Dublin vs. Granada

El Cerrito vs. Salesian College Preparatory

Fort Bragg vs. Middletown

Fremont vs. McClymonds

Fremont vs. Terra Nova

Gonzales vs. Pajaro Valley

Gunderson vs. Westmont

Half Moon Bay vs. Woodside

Hayward vs. Newark Memorial

Healdsburg vs. Terra Linda

Hercules vs. Kennedy

Hillsdale vs. Sequoia

Hollister vs. Monterey

Homestead vs. Mills

Irvington vs. Piedmont

James Logan vs. Tennyson

Jefferson vs. Monta Vista

Kelseyville vs. Willits

Leigh vs. Santa Teresa

Leland vs. Willow Glen

Liberty vs. Pittsburg

Lincoln vs. Live Oak

Lower Lake vs. Upper Lake

Maria Carrillo vs. Montgomery

Menlo School vs. Palo Alto

Menlo-Atherton vs. Sacred Heart Prep

Monte Vista vs. Oak Ridge

Moreau Catholic vs. San Leandro

North Monterey County vs. Watsonville

Oak Grove vs. Overfelt

Piedmont Hills vs. Pioneer

Piner vs. San Rafael

Richmond vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Santa Clara vs. South San Francisco

Santa Rosa vs. Ukiah

Vintage vs. Marin Catholic

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There are 10 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The first game, Saint Mary's vs De Anza, starts at 12:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Saint Francis vs Serra at 1:30 PM. The final game, Cloverdale vs Willits, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:

Archbishop Riordan vs. Valley Christian

Arroyo vs. Encinal

De Anza vs. Saint Mary's

Lincoln vs. Washington

Lowell vs. Galileo

Napa vs. Redwood

San Lorenzo Valley vs. St. Francis

Scotts Valley vs. Monte Vista Christian

Serra vs. Saint Francis

Willits vs. Cloverdale

CJ Vafiadis
