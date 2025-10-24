High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 9

CJ Vafiadis

Pittsburg senior quarterback
Pittsburg senior quarterback / Photo: Ernie Abrea

There are 90 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Deer Valley vs Pittsburg, and De La Salle at San Ramon Valley.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 64 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Skyline vs Oakland Tech, starts at 5:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Serra vs Archbishop Mitty at 7:00 PM. The final game, Livermore vs Dougherty, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Albany vs Richmond

Alhambra vs Benicia

American vs Encinal

American Canyon vs Napa

Analy vs Montgomery

Antioch vs Heritage

Aragon vs Half Moon Bay

Archbishop Mitty vs Serra

Archbishop Riordan vs Bellarmine College Prep

Bethel vs Hercules

Bishop O'Dowd vs Moreau Catholic

Burlingame vs Capuchino

California vs Monte Vista

Campolindo vs Clayton Valley Charter

Cardinal Newman vs San Marin

Castlemont vs McClymonds

Castro Valley vs Tennyson

Clear Lake vs St. Helena

College Park vs Northgate

Concord vs Ygnacio Valley

Cupertino vs El Camino

De La Salle vs San Ramon Valley

Dougherty vs Livermore

Dublin vs Foothill

El Cerrito vs Vallejo

Fremont vs Oakland

Freedom vs Liberty

Granada vs Foothill

Gunderson vs Ann Sobrato

Gunn vs South San Francisco

Hayward vs Kennedy

Hill vs Evergreen Valley

Homestead vs Jefferson

Independence vs James Lick

Irvington vs Newark Memorial

James Logan vs San Leandro

Jefferson vs Homestead

Justin-Siena vs Redwood

Kathleen MacDonald vs Monta Vista

Kelseyville vs Upper Lake

King's Academy vs Mountain View

Las Lomas vs Miramonte

Lower Lake vs Middletown

Marin Catholic vs Rancho Cotate

Mills vs Saratoga

Montgomery vs Analy

Mt. Pleasant vs Yerba Buena

Oakland Tech vs Skyline

Palo Alto vs Menlo-Atherton

Piedmont vs Washington

Piedmont Hills vs Oak Grove

Pioneer vs Del Mar

Pittsburg vs Deer Valley

San Jose vs Prospect

San Mateo vs Carlmont

Santa Rosa vs Maria Carrillo

Silver Creek vs Overfelt

Soquel vs Hollister

St. Ignatius vs Saint Francis

St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs Kennedy

Terra Nova vs Santa Clara

Willits vs Cloverdale

Windsor vs Vintage

View all San Francisco metro games

Published
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

