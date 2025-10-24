San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Deer Valley vs Pittsburg, and De La Salle at San Ramon Valley.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 64 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Skyline vs Oakland Tech, starts at 5:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Serra vs Archbishop Mitty at 7:00 PM. The final game, Livermore vs Dougherty, starts at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Albany vs Richmond
Alhambra vs Benicia
American vs Encinal
American Canyon vs Napa
Analy vs Montgomery
Antioch vs Heritage
Aragon vs Half Moon Bay
Archbishop Mitty vs Serra
Archbishop Riordan vs Bellarmine College Prep
Bethel vs Hercules
Bishop O'Dowd vs Moreau Catholic
Burlingame vs Capuchino
California vs Monte Vista
Campolindo vs Clayton Valley Charter
Cardinal Newman vs San Marin
Castlemont vs McClymonds
Castro Valley vs Tennyson
Clear Lake vs St. Helena
College Park vs Northgate
Concord vs Ygnacio Valley
Cupertino vs El Camino
De La Salle vs San Ramon Valley
Dougherty vs Livermore
Dublin vs Foothill
El Cerrito vs Vallejo
Fremont vs Oakland
Freedom vs Liberty
Granada vs Foothill
Gunderson vs Ann Sobrato
Gunn vs South San Francisco
Hayward vs Kennedy
Hill vs Evergreen Valley
Homestead vs Jefferson
Independence vs James Lick
Irvington vs Newark Memorial
James Logan vs San Leandro
Jefferson vs Homestead
Justin-Siena vs Redwood
Kathleen MacDonald vs Monta Vista
Kelseyville vs Upper Lake
King's Academy vs Mountain View
Las Lomas vs Miramonte
Lower Lake vs Middletown
Marin Catholic vs Rancho Cotate
Mills vs Saratoga
Montgomery vs Analy
Mt. Pleasant vs Yerba Buena
Oakland Tech vs Skyline
Palo Alto vs Menlo-Atherton
Piedmont vs Washington
Piedmont Hills vs Oak Grove
Pioneer vs Del Mar
Pittsburg vs Deer Valley
San Jose vs Prospect
San Mateo vs Carlmont
Santa Rosa vs Maria Carrillo
Silver Creek vs Overfelt
Soquel vs Hollister
St. Ignatius vs Saint Francis
St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs Kennedy
Terra Nova vs Santa Clara
Willits vs Cloverdale
Windsor vs Vintage
View all San Francisco metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.