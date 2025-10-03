High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 6

CJ Vafiadis

De La Salle kicker Justin Uribarri boots 25-yard field goal to cap a 25-play, 99-yard drive to give Spartans a 3-0 lead over Lakeland on Aug. 29, 2025 in Concord, Calif.
De La Salle kicker Justin Uribarri boots 25-yard field goal to cap a 25-play, 99-yard drive to give Spartans a 3-0 lead over Lakeland on Aug. 29, 2025 in Concord, Calif. / Photo by Dennis Lee

There are 74 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 5 De La Salle hosting No. 10 Cathedral Catholic.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 54 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs. Benicia

Alhambra vs. Campolindo

Amador Valley vs. Dublin

Antioch vs. Freedom

Archbishop Mitty vs. Valley Christian

Archbishop Riordan vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

Arroyo vs. Davis

Arroyo vs. Hercules

Bellarmine College Prep vs. Saint Francis

Berkeley vs. San Leandro

California vs. Livermore

Carlmont vs. Mountain View

Casa Grande vs. Redwood

Cathedral Catholic vs. De La Salle

Cloverdale vs. Kelseyville

College Park vs. Miramonte

Concord vs. Encinal

Cupertino vs. Kathleen MacDonald

Del Mar vs. Gunderson

Dougherty Valley vs. Oakland

El Camino vs. Mills

Evergreen Valley vs. Mt. Pleasant

Foothill vs. Mira Monte

Foothill vs. Newark Memorial

Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake

Fremont vs. South San Francisco

Greenfield vs. Monte Vista Christian

Granada vs. San Ramon Valley

Half Moon Bay vs. Sequoia

Healdsburg vs. Novato

Hercules vs. Arroyo

Hill vs. James Lick

Hollister vs. Salinas

Homestead vs. Monta Vista

Independence vs. Prospect

James Logan vs. Moreau Catholic

Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma

Kennedy vs. Redwood Christian

King City vs. Watsonville

Las Lomas vs. Northgate

Leland vs. Oak Grove

Los Altos vs. Terra Nova

Los Gatos vs. Pinewood

Lower Lake vs. Willits

McClymonds vs. Mt. Diablo

Middletown vs. St. Helena

Napa vs. Vintage

Oakland Tech vs. Pinole Valley

Overfelt vs. Willow Glen

Petaluma vs. Justin-Siena

Piner vs. Santa Rosa

Pioneer vs. Westmont

Salesian College Preparatory vs. Ygnacio Valley

San Rafael vs. Sonoma Valley

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There are 14 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by St. Ignatius vs Serra at 1:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:

American Canyon vs. Tamalpais

Bethel vs. Vallejo

Everett Alvarez vs. St. Francis

Fremont vs. Irvington

King's Academy vs. Berean Christian

Lincoln vs. Lowell

Mission vs. Galileo

Piedmont Hills vs. Ann Sobrato

St. Ignatius vs. Serra

St. Vincent de Paul vs. Rancho Cotate

Terra Linda vs. Archie Williams

Washington vs. Balboa

Woodside vs. Convent & Stuart Hall

