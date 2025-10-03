San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3-4, 2025
Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 6
There are 74 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 5 De La Salle hosting No. 10 Cathedral Catholic.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 54 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs. Benicia
Alhambra vs. Campolindo
Amador Valley vs. Dublin
Antioch vs. Freedom
Archbishop Mitty vs. Valley Christian
Archbishop Riordan vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory
Arroyo vs. Davis
Arroyo vs. Hercules
Bellarmine College Prep vs. Saint Francis
Berkeley vs. San Leandro
California vs. Livermore
Carlmont vs. Mountain View
Casa Grande vs. Redwood
Cathedral Catholic vs. De La Salle
Cloverdale vs. Kelseyville
College Park vs. Miramonte
Concord vs. Encinal
Cupertino vs. Kathleen MacDonald
Del Mar vs. Gunderson
Dougherty Valley vs. Oakland
El Camino vs. Mills
Evergreen Valley vs. Mt. Pleasant
Foothill vs. Mira Monte
Foothill vs. Newark Memorial
Fort Bragg vs. Upper Lake
Fremont vs. South San Francisco
Greenfield vs. Monte Vista Christian
Granada vs. San Ramon Valley
Half Moon Bay vs. Sequoia
Healdsburg vs. Novato
Hill vs. James Lick
Hollister vs. Salinas
Homestead vs. Monta Vista
Independence vs. Prospect
James Logan vs. Moreau Catholic
Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma
Kennedy vs. Redwood Christian
King City vs. Watsonville
Las Lomas vs. Northgate
Leland vs. Oak Grove
Los Altos vs. Terra Nova
Los Gatos vs. Pinewood
Lower Lake vs. Willits
McClymonds vs. Mt. Diablo
Middletown vs. St. Helena
Napa vs. Vintage
Oakland Tech vs. Pinole Valley
Overfelt vs. Willow Glen
Petaluma vs. Justin-Siena
Piner vs. Santa Rosa
Pioneer vs. Westmont
Salesian College Preparatory vs. Ygnacio Valley
San Rafael vs. Sonoma Valley
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are 14 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by St. Ignatius vs Serra at 1:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:
American Canyon vs. Tamalpais
Bethel vs. Vallejo
Everett Alvarez vs. St. Francis
Fremont vs. Irvington
King's Academy vs. Berean Christian
Lincoln vs. Lowell
Mission vs. Galileo
Piedmont Hills vs. Ann Sobrato
St. Ignatius vs. Serra
St. Vincent de Paul vs. Rancho Cotate
Terra Linda vs. Archie Williams
Washington vs. Balboa
Woodside vs. Convent & Stuart Hall
