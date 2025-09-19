High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 4

CJ Vafiadis

Clayton Valley WR fends off a San Ramon Valley defender.
Clayton Valley WR fends off a San Ramon Valley defender. / Photo: Jim Malone

There are 88 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features De La Salle traveling to take on Grant Union.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 74 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by De La Salle vs Grant Union at 7:15 p.m..

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs College Park

Alameda vs Mt. Diablo

Alhambra vs Las Lomas

Alisal vs Hollister

Amador Valley vs Liberty

American vs Lynbrook

American Canyon vs Hayward

Analy vs Piner

Ann Sobrato vs Branham

Antioch vs Del Campo

Aragon vs Piedmont

Arcata vs St. Vincent de Paul

Arroyo vs Livermore

Balboa vs Moreau Catholic

Benicia vs Miramonte

Berean Christian vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Berkeley vs Granada

Bethel vs Vintage

Bishop O'Dowd vs Cardinal Newman

California vs Menlo-Atherton

Campolindo vs Heritage

Capuchino vs Woodside

Casa Grande vs San Marin

Castlemont vs Saint Mary's

Castro Valley vs Redwood

Christopher vs Willow Glen

Clear Lake vs Lower Lake

Cloverdale vs St. Helena

Clovis North vs San Ramon Valley

De Anza vs Fremont

De La Salle vs Grant Union

Dougherty Valley vs Kennedy

Dublin vs Windsor

El Camino vs Homestead

El Cerrito vs Oakland Tech

Everett Alvarez vs Watsonville

Evergreen Valley vs Yerba Buena

Foothill vs San Leandro

Fort Bragg vs Kelseyville

Freedom vs Orestimba

Fremont vs Half Moon Bay

Gilroy vs Leigh

Gunn vs Kathleen MacDonald

Harbor vs Mills

Hayward vs American Canyon

Healdsburg vs Willits

Hercules vs Napa

Hill vs Mt. Pleasant

Hillsdale vs Terra Nova

James Logan vs Monte Vista

Justin-Siena vs Pinole Valley

Kennedy vs Mission

Kern Valley vs Mira Monte

Leland vs Santa Teresa

Los Altos vs Milpitas

Los Gatos vs Woodside Priory

Maria Carrillo vs Petaluma

Marin Catholic vs Tamalpais

Menlo School vs Mountain View

Middletown vs Upper Lake

Montgomery vs St. Bernard's

Mt. Eden vs Tennyson

Newark Memorial vs Sequoia

Northgate vs Clayton Valley Charter

Overfelt vs Albany

Palo Alto vs San Mateo

San Lorenzo vs Ygnacio Valley

San Marin vs Casa Grande

Santa Clara vs Wilcox

Santa Rosa vs Fremont

Santa Teresa vs Leland

Soledad vs Monte Vista Christian

Sonoma Valley vs Santa Rosa

South San Francisco vs Sequoia

Westmont vs Live Oak

