San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 4
There are 88 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one game featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features De La Salle traveling to take on Grant Union.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by De La Salle vs Grant Union at 7:15 p.m.. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs College Park
Alameda vs Mt. Diablo
Alhambra vs Las Lomas
Alisal vs Hollister
Amador Valley vs Liberty
American vs Lynbrook
American Canyon vs Hayward
Analy vs Piner
Ann Sobrato vs Branham
Antioch vs Del Campo
Aragon vs Piedmont
Arcata vs St. Vincent de Paul
Arroyo vs Livermore
Balboa vs Moreau Catholic
Benicia vs Miramonte
Berean Christian vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Berkeley vs Granada
Bethel vs Vintage
Bishop O'Dowd vs Cardinal Newman
California vs Menlo-Atherton
Campolindo vs Heritage
Capuchino vs Woodside
Casa Grande vs San Marin
Castlemont vs Saint Mary's
Castro Valley vs Redwood
Christopher vs Willow Glen
Clear Lake vs Lower Lake
Cloverdale vs St. Helena
Clovis North vs San Ramon Valley
De Anza vs Fremont
De La Salle vs Grant Union
Dougherty Valley vs Kennedy
Dublin vs Windsor
El Camino vs Homestead
El Cerrito vs Oakland Tech
Everett Alvarez vs Watsonville
Evergreen Valley vs Yerba Buena
Foothill vs San Leandro
Fort Bragg vs Kelseyville
Freedom vs Orestimba
Fremont vs Half Moon Bay
Gilroy vs Leigh
Gunn vs Kathleen MacDonald
Harbor vs Mills
Healdsburg vs Willits
Hercules vs Napa
Hill vs Mt. Pleasant
Hillsdale vs Terra Nova
James Logan vs Monte Vista
Justin-Siena vs Pinole Valley
Kennedy vs Mission
Kern Valley vs Mira Monte
Leland vs Santa Teresa
Los Altos vs Milpitas
Los Gatos vs Woodside Priory
Maria Carrillo vs Petaluma
Marin Catholic vs Tamalpais
Menlo School vs Mountain View
Middletown vs Upper Lake
Montgomery vs St. Bernard's
Mt. Eden vs Tennyson
Newark Memorial vs Sequoia
Northgate vs Clayton Valley Charter
Overfelt vs Albany
Palo Alto vs San Mateo
San Lorenzo vs Ygnacio Valley
Santa Clara vs Wilcox
Santa Rosa vs Fremont
Soledad vs Monte Vista Christian
Sonoma Valley vs Santa Rosa
South San Francisco vs Sequoia
Westmont vs Live Oak
