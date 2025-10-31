Second CIF football team forfeits victories due to violations in final week of season
For the second time this week, a CIF Southern Section high school football team will forfeit victories due to CIF violations.
Norco High went from 6-3 to 1-9. Now, San Juan Hills will drop from 8-2 to 1-9 due to infractions.
An email from San Juan Hills principal Cina Abedzadeh was sent to families with the news:
"This week, the administration at San Juan Hills High School received information alleging potential CIF violations related to athletic transfers into our football program. Following a preliminary internal investigation, we identified possible violations of CIF Southern Section bylaws. Prior to this investigation, the SJHHS administration was unaware of any infractions; however, the evidence presented was significant.
In accordance with CIF-Southern Section protocols, SJHHS formally self-reported the matter on Friday, October 31, 2025. As a result of the violations to rules, the school will forfeit nine varsity football games from the current 2025 season. While this outcome is extremely discouraging for our student athletes, we recognize the importance of upholding CIF bylaws and maintaining the integrity of high school athletics. San Juan Hills High School is committed to the highest standards of conduct and will continue to follow all policies and procedures in our pursuit of victory with honor."
It's not clear yet what the violations are, but it's likely to be infractions that've been trending this season: falsifying documentation (Bylaw 202) or undue influence (Bylaw 510). However, these violations are emerging retroactively as of late. A student-athlete will be cleared by its school and approved by the CIF office for a valid change of residence before more information provided later proves the student-athlete did not complete a valid change in accordance with the bylaw.
There are rumblings that information brought forward came at a very coincidental time. It's not unprecedented for anonymous sources with agendas to bring information to the CIF office with intentions of derailing a team's season.
Nevertheless, the saga of transfer drama continues even through the final week of the regular season. Arguably the biggest story this 2025-26 prep season has been CIF's cracking down on transfer paperwork, which has resulted in dozens and dozens of student-athletes deemed ineligible, programs forfeiting games, and even one program — Bishop Montgomery — canceling its entire 2025 varsity season.
Just last week, Orange Lutheran had to forfeit its first two games of the season for the participation of an ineligible player. The Lancers went from 4-4 to 2-6. Long Beach Millikan, Long Beach Poly and Bellflower are other programs that've been impacted by retroactive ineligibility.
