Servite’s Sub-40 Relay Team Now All Hold Division I Football Offers

If you have paid attention to Servite this track season, you probably already saw this coming. If you watched or followed their 2025 football season you may wonder, "How did these guys not get utilized more?"

The times weren’t normal. The way they ran wasn’t normal either. Once that 4x100 group dipped under 40 seconds, it stopped being a “great high school relay” and started feeling like something bigger. At Arcadia they ran the 4th best time in high school history in the 4x200 as well with a time of 1:22.76.

Servite is blessed with depth as not only do they have amazing 100 runners, their four legs of their 4x100 team all also rank 1-4 in California in the 200.

Jace Wells - 20.70 PR

Benamin Harris - 20.77

Jorden Well - 20.90

Kamil Pelovello - 20.97

That is some elite speed that many programs never see in the entirety of their programs history, meanwhile that does not even include their top 10 nationally ranked 400-meter runner Jaelen Hunter who runs a 21.52 200 and 46.55 400 this season.

Putting in the work on the track definitely pays off on the football field and that is evident by the national recruiting attention these guys have drawn. Ben Harris leads the squad as the lone 3-star with the biggest offers on the table with the likes of teams like Miami and other big time programs. He's a Tyreek Hill-esque player with his unmatched speed and great hands and grit.

The Wells twins, Jace and Jorden, are a package deal. Jace is the one who likes to get after it on the defensive end playing corner while Jorden is an extremely shifty back. The twins already hold offers from the University of Arizona and Sacramento State and more to come as their times on the track continue to improve. (Below is a clip of Jorden Wells running a laser timed 4.3 40-yard dash one day after their historic day at Arcadia.)

4.3 Laser 💨 C/O 2028 ⏰ after a long Saturday at Arcadia 🏃🏿‍♂️💨



I haven’t caught a football in months locked in breaking National and State track records.



More to come!! 🤫



Thank you @OrtegeJenkins16 @UnderArmour @TheUCReport @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @CraigHaubert… pic.twitter.com/ybWumkRxlQ — Jace & Jorden Wells (@Wellstwins28) April 13, 2026

With the most recent offer for Kamil Pelovello, every leg of Servite’s 4x100 relay now has a Division I football offer. Four guys, one relay, all heading to the next level on the gridiron.

That doesn’t happen often—if ever.

What makes it interesting is that none of this feels random. Track told the story early. You don’t run that fast by accident, and you definitely don’t do it with four average athletes. A sub-40 relay means every exchange matters, every split matters, and every runner is legit.

College coaches see the same thing.

At this point, verified track times carry real weight in recruiting. There’s not much debate about it anymore. If a kid can run, especially at that level, it answers a lot of questions before a coach even turns on film. Speed shows up the same way everywhere. Many college football coaches have expressed that they like to use track times as a secondary guage to the film. They want to see those verified times.

Servite just happened to have a group where all of it lined up at once.

Different strengths, same result. One might have a better start, another might carry top-end speed longer, but together it worked—and it showed. The relay time is the headline, but the individual pieces are what made it believable to college programs. Now only to see what next football season holds in store.

And now the offers reflect that.

It also says something about how the program is built. Servite football has always produced talent, but this is a reminder that track is still a huge part of that pipeline. Not just as offseason work, but as proof. Numbers don’t lie, and track gives you numbers.

There’s probably a bigger conversation here too.

A group like this, in today’s landscape, almost feels like it should exist beyond just results and recruiting. Four high-level athletes, one historic relay, all with football futures—that’s the kind of thing that usually takes on a life of its own online. It’s easy to picture it turning into something more with the way NIL is headed.

But even without that, the core of it stands.

Servite’s historic 4x100 relay squad — Benjamin Harris, Jace Wells, Kamil Pelovello and Jorden Wells. | Zeke Castellanos

This was one of the fastest relay teams California has ever seen. And now, it’s a group of Division I football players.