Top National Wide Receiver Prospect Leaving IMG Academy

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the Class of 2027 has decided to return home for his upcoming senior season.

Zion White transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season, but has made the decision to return to Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii for this year. The news was first reported by Brandon Huffman of Rivals .

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound White is considered the No. 2 prospect in the state of Hawaii by 247Sports . He is the No. 22 wide receiver in his class and the No. 164 prospect overall in the country.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, White is No. 2 in Hawaii, No. 22 at his position and up three spots to No. 161 overall in the nation.

Zion White Holds Over A Dozen Offers To Schools Such As Penn State, North Carolina, Washington

White currently holds 16 NCAA Division I offers from North Carolina, California, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Hawaii, Oregon State, San Jose State, Washington State and San Diego State. He has visits set for North Carolina, California and Washington this June.

As a junior at IMG Academy , White was part of a 9-0 team, catching 10 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns. He attended Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii before that, recording 42 receptions for 680 yards with seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.

He was the fourth-leading receiver at IMG Academy , averaging 16.5 yards per reception.

Big Performance In Under Armour All-American Bowl Pushed Top WR Up Rankings

White had a breakout performance at the Under Armour All-American Bowl earlier this year in Florida, catching five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also played in the Polynesian Bowl in his native home of Hawaii.

While attending high school in Hawaii before the move to Florida, White earned Hawaii Star-Advertiser Player of the Year as a sophomore in basketball, averaging 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots per game on the hardwood. He also competed in track and field as a freshman, clearing 5-6 in the high jump, 18-8.75 in the long jump and 40-10.75 in the triple jump.

The Trojans are coming off a 7-4 season in which they went just 1-3 down the stretch. Mililani has had 12 consecutive winning seasons, with the last time they finished under .500 coming in 2011. That includes multiple 10-plus win campaigns and several Top 5 finishes within the state of Hawaii.