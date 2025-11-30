California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Nov. 30
Nothing much to report from last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there were a few notable results that created some movement in the latest Top 25 rankings.
La Mirada beat Roosevelt, Chaminade beat Windward, and St. Bernard beat Damien.
Mater Dei and Arcadia drop out. La Habra and Chaminade join the fold. La Mirada moves up and Roosevelt drops a bit.
Here are the latest Top 25 rankings as of November 30, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (4-0)
Trailblazers are cruising early.
2. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0)
Eagles will be the team to beat in the Trinity League.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0)
Christian Collins will be the heavy lifter all season long.
4. REDONDO UNION (3-0)
Don't be surprised of coach Reggie Morris has Redondo Union in the mix for an Open title in February.
5. JSERRA (5-1)
Earl Bryson is becoming more reliable for coach Keith Wilkinson.
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (4-1)
The Saints only loss is to Redondo Union with a recent win over a good St. Bernard team.
7. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (3-1)
NaVorro Bowman Jr. — that's it. That's all you need to know right now.
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-1)
The Wolverines go as Joe Sterling goes right now.
9. INGLEWOOD (4-0)
Jason Crowe Jr. is 171 point away from the CIF State scoring record.
10. CRESPI (4-0)
Celts have a nice matchup with Village Christian coming up.
11. CROSSROADS (5-0)
Roadrunners next test comes Dec. 6 against Corona Centennial.
12. FAIRMONT PREP (5-1)
Only loss is to Carlsbad of San Diego.
13. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (0-2)
Losses to Harvard-Westlake and Destiny Christian of Sacramento. Next up: Bishop Montgomery
14. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1)
Isaiah Rogers is leading a crop of growing juniors.
15. LA MIRADA (1-2)
A nice win over Roosevelt last week.
16. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-1)
Cam Anderson will keep the Mustangs competitive.
17. ROLLING HILLS PREP (5-0)
Harvey Kitani keeps piling on the wins.
18. PASADENA (3-1)
Bulldogs representing California well in Illinois.
19. ETIWANDA (4-0)
Defense. Defense. Defense.
20. DAMIEN (6-1)
Spartans drop a game to St. Bernard.
21. ST. PIUS (2-1)
The Warriors only loss is to Centennial. Quality game against Arcadia coming this week.
22. LONG BEACH POLY (1-1)
Jackrabbits take on Windward on Tuesday.
23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2)
Despite a setback to Corona del Mar, the Lancers have quality wins over La Habra, St. Francis and Carlsbad.
24. CHAMINADE (7-0)
Eagles are off to a hot start and win a tournament last week by topping Windward in the final. Dylan Moran is averaging 15 points per game.
25. LA HABRA (5-1)
Acen Jimenez is one of SoCal's top point guards.
