Sprinters Dominate While NorCal Boys Shine in Key Events at CIF state championships

Speed defined the boys competition at the 2026 California CIF State Track and Field Championships.

There was plenty of it to go around, with a little help from every sprinter's friend, the tailwind.

Most of the speed came from down south, but the strength came from points north.

Below are the top Northern California performances with a few Southern California ones added for context.

4x100-meter relay

Servite (Anaheim-Southern Section) ran a state-meet-record 39.73 (state meet record) win last Saturday. No one else was even close. Second-place Cathedral (Los Angeles-Southern Section) ran 40.72. De La Salle (Concord), the only Northern California hope, settled for sixth. The Spartan quartet of Duece Jones-Drew, Damari Dean, Jayden Nicholas and Dylan Rogers ran a competitive 40.98.

100 meters

The 100-meter final lived up to expectations. Benjamin Harris of Servite ran 10.14 (+3.1), capturing the 100 title, followed by Elk Grove (Elk Grove) senior Cy Lugo in 10.17 (3.1). Four sprinters were under 10.4.

110 hurdles

Harker School (San Jose) senior Brady Tse ran a blazing 13.46 PR, but it wasn’t fast enough to claim victory. That honor went to Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista-San Diego Section) sophomore Jasir Fontenot, who clocked an impressive 13.33.

De La Salle (Concord) junior Chase Young finished third in a 13.51 PR, and Prince Najeeb Babalola-Buchango of St. Ignatius (San Francisco) placed fifth with a PR time of 13.65.

800 meters

Top seed Lucas Alberts of Jesuit (Carmichael) took fourth (1:51.14) as Sac-Joaquin Section rival Hugh Heyer of McClatchy (Sacramento) ran to a second-place result in 1:50.66.



300 hurdles

Tse got his win in the long hurdle event, beating out Carson High School (Carson-Los Angeles Section) senior Jayden Rendon, 36.23 to 36.46, respectively. Tse came very close to cracking the top 10 nationally.

200 meters

In the 200 meters, Lugo reciprocated the Harris victory in the 100 meters, winning the 200 title in 20.31 (+2.2). Harris finished fifth in 20.84 (+2.2). However, Servite placed three runners in the top five.

Triple Jump

Benicio Labuguen of Westmoor (Daly City) was seeded second (48-7.50) in the jump, but only managed 10th place with a 46-7½ effort.

Shot Put

Northern California put its stamp on this event. Case Jacobson of St. Francis (Mountain View) garnered the title with a throw of 60-11¼. Max Morelle of Sacred Heart Prep (Atherton) was second, tossing 60-10. Quite the duel. And Yianni Fitzgerald of San Mateo threw 57-8.75 for fifth place.