Records Fall and Stars Shine at California CIF State Track and Field Championships

For two days last weekend, Buchanan High School once again became the center of the track and field universe in California. The 2026 CIF State Championships produced no shortage of memorable moments this year. From a 37-year-old record finally being broken to one of the most dominant female throwing performances in recent history, here is a look at some of the performances that defined an unforgettable weekend in Clovis.

Servite Opens With a State Record

Hawthorne’s 4x100 state meet record had stood for 37 years. It was finally broken in the first championship race of the State Finals, courtesy of the Servite Friars relay team, who have been making a meal out of every record they seem to face. The team of Jace Wells, Jordan Wells, Kamil Pelovello, and Benjamin Harris kicked off the meet by running an impressive 39.73 and bringing the crowd to its feet. This race gave Servite seven of the top ten times in California history.

Massey Delivers a Historic Performance

As the meet continued, attention was immediately drawn to the discus ring as Jaslene Massey began her record-breaking day. She launched a throw of 196 feet, 4 inches, which both broke the California state record and was the farthest throw by a high school female in United States history. She later threw the shot put 52-9 to win that event as well. In one of the more impressive moments of the meet, she started the competition with a standing throw of 52-1.25".

Long Jump Finals Provide Late Drama

The field events continued to deliver memorable moments throughout the weekend. The long jump runway produced two of the meet's finest competitions. In an emotional moment, Clovis West's Julius Sanders thrilled the home crowd by unleashing a lifetime-best 24-5¼ on his final attempt to claim the boys state title, while St. Ignatius' Ellie McCuskey-Hay narrowly edged Moorpark's Gianna Gonzalez on a tiebreaker after both soared 20-3½ in a dramatic girls final.

Harel Repeats as High Jump Champion

Over on the high jump apron, Joshua Harel soared over 7-foot-2 to capture his second consecutive state title.

Sprint Stars Put on a Show

The action on the track proved just as compelling. The boys 100m final was one of the greatest 100-meter races in state meet history. Benjamin Harris narrowly edged out Cy Lugo with a time of 10.14 to Lugo’s 10.17. They were followed by Deshwan Seymour Jr. in 10.29 and Damien’s Malachi McFarland, who qualified ninth but finished fourth in 10.37.

Zavaleta Completes a Distance Double

In the boys distance races, Maximo Zavaleta completed the double by winning the 1600m and 3200m in 4:02.78 and 8:49.38, respectively. His 1600m time was one of the fastest ever recorded at the state meet.

Long Beach Wilson Closes the Meet in Style

The meet finished in grand style, with Long Beach Wilson's national-record quartet of Clara Adams, Brooke Blue, Brooklyn Fowler, and Saniah Varnado claiming the girls 4x400 title in 3:36.17.

As always, the California State Meet served as a reminder of why it is the greatest high school track and field championship in the nation. For some, the meet stood as the capstone of their high school careers; for others, it marked the beginning of a wonderful future in the sport. If this year's meet was any indication, the 2027 championships will have plenty to live up to.